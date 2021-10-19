“Isiah Thomas undermines Michael Jordan’s GOAT status again”: Zeke chooses LeBron James as the GOAT over arch-rival MJ

Pistons legend Isiah Thomas agrees with Kendrick Perkins’ take of LeBron James being the undisputed NBA GOAT. Recently, Big Perk had listed his all-time top 75 players in light of the league’s seventy-fifth anniversary.

The NBA GOAT conversation is an endless one, a favorite barber-shop conversation. However, the GOAT debate has largely loomed around Michael Jordan and LeBron James, with the former having a slight edge when it comes to the no of championships.

During a recent episode of the No Pump Fakes Podcast, Kendrick Perkins would give his take on the all-time top 75 players in light of the league’s seventy-fifth anniversary. The former champion raised a few eyebrows, ranking LeBron James at the no. 1 position.

Though when it comes to such conversations, there can never be a conclusion. There is always a section of fans, analysts, or players that will disagree with one another. Thus Perkins’ case was no different as he would have to face some heat for his take.

Recently, MJ’s arch-rival Isiah Thomas retweeted Perkins’ list of the all-time top 75 players, which had LeBron James as the undisputed GOAT.

Isiah Thomas sides with Kendrick Perkins for his take on LeBron James being the GOAT.

The Jordan-Thomas rivalry is no secret in the NBA. The two legends to date don’t share a cordial relation. While Zeke dominated during the 80s, defeating the Jordan-led Bulls on numerous occasions. The 1991 conference finals were the beginning of the Bulls dynasty.

Thomas was an integral part of the Bad Boys era. The Pistons’ Jordan Rules game-plan was one of the most controversial strategies in the NBA, consisting of physically torturing MJ every time he tried to enter the paint.

The most infamous controversy being the handshake one, when the Bulls swept the Pistons. The team led by Zeke would storm off the court without congratulating the Bulls on their first NBA Finals berth. Thus was the last nail in the coffin, post which MJ had formed a lifelong hatred for Thomas.

Jordan would exercise his power when he would not let Isiah be part of the dream team in the 1992 Olympics. It’s been more than two decades, and the two Hall of Famers continue to despise each other. Thus when Perkins stated LBJ as his GOAT, Zeke couldn’t help but agree with him.

Thomas had retweeted Perkins’ above tweet.

It is tough to say if Thomas’ personal bias was in the way of him siding with Big Perk’s take. However, having played against MJ and defeated him on numerous occasions, probably Zeke has a point.