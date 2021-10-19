Basketball

“Isiah Thomas undermines Michael Jordan’s GOAT status again”: Zeke chooses LeBron James as the GOAT over arch-rival MJ

"Isiah Thomas undermines Michael Jordan’s GOAT status again": Zeke chooses LeBron James as the GOAT over arch-rival MJ
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Is Jordan Poole the Warriors' next superstar?!": A look into what the 22-year-old's potential could hold for Golden State during the 2021-22 NBA season
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Isiah Thomas undermines Michael Jordan’s GOAT status again": Zeke chooses LeBron James as the GOAT over arch-rival MJ
“Isiah Thomas undermines Michael Jordan’s GOAT status again”: Zeke chooses LeBron James as the GOAT over arch-rival MJ

Pistons legend Isiah Thomas agrees with Kendrick Perkins’ take of LeBron James being the undisputed…