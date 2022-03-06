Is Jaylen Brown playing today vs Brooklyn Nets?: Boston Celtics announce encouraging ankle injury update on star ahead of matchup vs Kyrie Irving and co

Boston Celtics release Jaylen Brown injury report ahead of a massive game against the Brooklyn Nets

The Boston Celtics have been rolling off late, winning 8 of their last 10 games. And a massive reason for that is the form of Jaylen Brown.

This season, the man is averaging 23.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1 steal per game, while shooting 56.3% from the field. Better yet, in the last 5 games before his injury, he was recording 20.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 52.7% shooting, while playing over 4 fewer minutes per game.

But, as you may have noticed in that sentence, Jaylen Brown recently went down with an ankle problem. And frankly, it really didn’t look good.

Brown would go on to play just 3 minutes in that game, before missing the matchup against the Grizzlies completely.

Ahead of the Celtics’ game against the Nets, however, there has been an interesting development in his situation. And we’re here today to show you just what we mean by that.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Jaylen Brown labeled as questionable ahead of Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics

Thankfully, soon after the injury happened, the Celtics reported that the injury wasn’t as bad as what was previously expected and that Jaylen Brown should be expected to make his return in the near future.

Even despite that though, most fans of Boston probably didn’t expect the man to be back in time for the matchup against Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and the Nets. But apparently, it has been deemed a possibility.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Brooklyn: Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE

Aaron Nesmith (right ankle sprain) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 5, 2022

To be clear here, we’re still a bit bearish on Brown actually being out on the floor alongside his teammates during this game. But, as we said before, it certainly is a possibility.

And if it doesn’t happen, we wish Jaylen Brown a speedy recovery.

