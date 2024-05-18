Khabib’s Countryman Calls Out Michael Pereira’s ‘Hypocrisy’ in Dog Rescue Effort Tied to Israel Support

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s countryman, Sharabutdin Magomedov has ripped into Michel Pereira with a vicious social media attack, deeming the Brazilian a “hypocrite.” In the wake of the ongoing bloodshed in Palestine and Pereira’s show of support for Israel, Magomed shared an Instagram story criticizing Pereira for supporting “child killers!”

Pereira’s recent viral video of him saving dogs during the floods when he supports Israel as it continues to bomb Palestine has rubbed Magomdov the wrong way. On his IG, he wrote, the translation goes –

“While this hypocrite is saving dogs in Brazil from a flood, ignoring my call, a thousand children are lying under bombs at the hands of child killers. And at the same time he came out with the flag of this country and shouted to the whole world and supported them. Sooner or later I will get to him inshallah. Then this merry fellow will not have so much fun.”

A few months prior to the current development, Pereira after one of his fights, had taken the Israeli flag and donned it to show his support.

Despite being on the frontline, doing his best with the rescue efforts following the floods in Southern Brazil, Pereira’s double standards seem to get Magomedov’s blood boiling.

But if you think this fight is over some global issue, please note that Pereira recently defeated Ihor Potieria, who was scheduled to fight ‘Shara Bullet’ in Saudi Arabia.

The Dagestani fighter was apparently livid after Pereira supposedly stole his opponent and had a few words to say on that matter.

The bad blood between Michel Pereira and Sharabutdin Magomedov

It all started when Makhmud Muradov pulled out of his fight against Pereira at UFC 301 due to a nasty infection. Thus came in Ihor Potiera who stepped up and took the fight. This however did not please Magomedov who was supposed to face Potiera in Saudi, causing a major rift.

With his previously scheduled opponent taken and defeated, Magomedov called out Pereira for a fight in an effort to get a spot on the Saudi card. He slammed the Brazilian for his lousy acrobatics and reminded him that the octagon was no place for his circus and urged for an opportunity to dismantle him in Saudi.

This, and Pereira being in the limelight for saving dogs while hundreds get brutally murdered in Gaza certainly has the Dagestani aching to fight him. While we cannot comment on the possibility of a Saudi bout, things are definitely shaping up for an epic encounter.