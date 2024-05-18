When Is UFC 303: Date, Time, Location, and Key Details for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Showdown

With Conor McGregor returning to the octagon at UFC 303, the excitement surrounding the June 29 event is at an all-time high. ‘Mystic Mac’ will be taking to the octagon after a three-year hiatus, and Michael Chandler has been confirmed as his opponent. This has all the makings of a fight that UFC fans will not want to miss.

A few days back, UFC CEO Dana White shocked fans by announcing that the event has already made $20M from the gate revenues. Hence, with people now working out a way to catch the encounter live, a few details about the much-awaited bout will definitely prove to be helpful.

UFC 303: Venue, Date and Time

UFC 303 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in the UFC’s hometown of Las Vegas. It has hosted a plethora of massively-selling UFC PPVs previous, including the best-selling UFC 229. On top of it, the recent success of the UFC 300 compelled Dana White and Co. to rebook the T-Mobile Arena for their biggest PPV star at UFC 303.

Like all other UFC PPV events, the fights scheduled for UFC 303 have also been divided into three cards. On June 29, the action will begin with the Early Prelims at 6:00 pm (ET). The Prelims card will follow it from 8:00 pm (ET) and main card fights will finally commence from 10:00 pm (ET).

UFC 303: Cost of tickets and how to get them

An event featuring Conor McGregor can never be cheap, and the UFC 303 stands as another proof of this fact. In fact, one can argue that the soaring ticket prices for UFC 303 stands as one of the prime reasons behind amassing a $20M gate already.

Fans can easily book their tickets by visiting the UFC’s or T-Mobile Arena’s official websites. A click on the ‘Buy Tickets’ section of the official UFC 303 page will redirect fans to the ticketing section of T-Mobile Arena’s official website, from which they can secure their tickets to UFC 303.

A quick glance through the official website will also reveals that tickets to UFC 303 currently lie in the range of $1047 to $17,500. However, the UFC’s earnings from the gate revenue indicate that fans are hardly being fazed by such a high entry price.

UFC 303: Entire fight card

The hype related to the McGregor vs. Chandler main event of UFC 303 may have overshadowed every other fight, but a look at the entire card will reveal that there are several barnburners lined up for the night. The former UFC light heavyweight champ, Jamahal Hill, the hard-hitting Joe Pyfer, and several other renowned UFC fighters will take to the octagon on 29 June. Here’s a look at all the fights lined up for UFC 303.

Main Card

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler (welterweight)

Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (light heavyweight)

Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (bantamweight)

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson (women’s bantamweight)

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili (featherweight)

Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-André Barriault (middleweight)

Prelims

Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva (featherweight)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson (women’s strawweight)

Early Prelims

Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (bantamweight)

Rey Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez (flyweight)

It’s quite apparent that most fans will want to witness McGregor getting his hand raised at the end of the event. But ‘Iron’ Chandler has come up with several warnings for him. The online feud between these two is expected to provide Dana White and Co. with even more revenues from the event. Hence, it’s worth wondering whether the UFC 303 will become the highest-selling UFC PPV in the history of the promotion.