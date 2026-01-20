“I Hate You”: Tyrese Maxey Hilariously Confesses His Hatred For VJ Edgecombe On Live TV

The vibes inside the Philadelphia 76ers locker room have felt fun this season, and their strong performances have played a big role in that. However, their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers last Wednesday appeared to change the mood, as Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe were seen locked in a heated and animated exchange. Things have shifted since then.

Earlier today, following Philly‘s win over a struggling Indiana Pacers side, Maxey and Edgecombe were cracking jokes with one another and laughing. Still, they found time to take a few digs at each other.

Maxey had an excellent game, scoring 29 points, with 8 assists and 8 steals, leading the team to a 113-104 victory. Edgecombe chipped in, too, with 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists. But it was the two’s interaction during the postgame interview that caught everyone’s attention.

“For the record, we do not hate each other,” Edgecombe said on the Sixers’ postgame show, clarifying that what happened between him and Maxey last week was simply teammates going at one another in the heat of the moment. Maxey, however, decided to stretch it.

“I hate you, don’t talk to me ever again, and go in the locker room,” the 2026 All-Star starter jokingly replied.

VJ: “For the record man we do not hate each other” Tyrese: “I hate you don’t talk to me ever again and go in the locker room” pic.twitter.com/59KNRHt61M — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) January 20, 2026

The interaction was a callback to the two getting into it mid-game against the Cavaliers. It was a minor scuffle, something that is fairly normal when teammates clash in the heat of competition. Still, some interpreted it as a sign that tensions were rising between Maxey and Edgecombe.

After tonight’s performance, however, it is clear the two were simply caught up in the moment. Maxey and Edgecombe could be the future of the Sixers, and it is important that they continue to build strong chemistry. After all, last year’s first-round pick, Jared McCain, was recently sent down to the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League.

Things got heated between Tyrese Maxey & VJ Edgecombe on the bench during their game against the Cavs pic.twitter.com/wuUzShKmRB — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) January 18, 2026

All in all, it was a playful exchange after today’s win that put any controversy between Maxey and Edgecombe to rest. The Sixers are now 23–18, good for fifth in the Eastern Conference. Furthermore, the backcourt duo is enjoying an excellent campaign.

Maxey currently sits fifth in the betting odds for the MVP award, while Edgecombe is third in the Rookie of the Year race. Together, they have formed a dynamic duo that has sparked Philadelphia throughout the season. If former MVP Joel Embiid can stay healthy for a playoff run, the Sixers could prove to be a tough out.