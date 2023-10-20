Calling 80s And 90s Players 60 OVRs, Gilbert Arenas Has LeBron James ‘In Tears’ as the Magic Legend Goes Into Michael Jordan’s Era

Gilbert Arenas recently took to Instagram to share a clip of his favorite pastime, trashing 80s-90s basketball. Arenas pulled up a clip of an 80’s basketball game to prove his point about the 80’s having horrible defense. While on ‘No Chill Gil’, Gilbert exposed players for their bad and rough defense.

Advertisement

Surprisingly enough, LeBron James took to the comments section to show the world how he felt about Agent Zero’s take. LeBron left a string of laughing emojis, as it’s safe to say that LeBron agrees with Gil on this take.

Bron may be a little biased against the players from the 90s because he is in a constant GOAT battle against an 80s and 90s player, Michael Jordan.

Advertisement

Gilbert Arenas trashes 80’s-90’s players

Gilbert Arenas is a menace, especially for older NBA players, who played before the 2000’s. Gil recently took to Instagram to post a video of him giving his reasoning for his criticism. In the video, Gilbert reacts to the plays from the 80s and 90s, telling his audience,

“That’s what the 80s and 90’s is for. Look at the defense, you let him burn, and then you make it up by fouling hard. Y’all saying our era is soft? Look at these fouls man. Hey man, if y’all ever play 2k man, you know when you start my career, these are the players you start with. When you start my career and that’s how you start, this is it 60 overall.“

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CyUgFT7xw0O/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The post caught the attention of LeBron James. James, who is possibly the greatest player we have ever seen, found Gilbert’s take especially funny, as he left a string of laughing emojis in the comments section.

He is one of the few people who can understand the insane progression the league has made over his 21 seasons in the league. LeBron, unlike many other players on the Mt. Rushmore of basketball, had to deal with ever-growing defensive and offensive schemes off the game.

Advertisement

LeBron would destroy the 70’s and 80’s

LeBron James is often compared to Michael Jordan, who is often referred to as a ‘ghost’ that LeBron is chasing. But, in actuality, LeBron plays in a league that’s way tougher than it has ever been. Offensively it isn’t even close, as simple moves like a pullback and cross-over were breaking ankles back in the day like no one’s business.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheHoopsMixes/status/1144020434045874178?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

On the defensive end, as Gil previously showcased, the game was about poor defense and rough catch-up fouls. Lou Williams, while on the ‘No Chill podcast’ with Gilbert Arena told the host,

“Drop Lebron in 75 and he’d win 15 straight Championships “.

Though that might be a slight exaggeration to the statement, LeBron would make easy work of the league, no doubt.