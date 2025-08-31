Karl-Anthony Towns Leaves Taiwanese Fan Overwhelmed With Emotions After a Special Gift

May 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) dunks against Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) in the fourth quarter during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Karl-Anthony Towns wasn’t able to give the New York Knicks fans everything they wanted last season after losing to the Indiana Pacers in the conference finals. But for this Taiwanese fan, it would appear, meeting Towns was all he had ever wanted.

Towns landed in Taiwan 3 days ago, where he was greeted with some serious fanfare by the locals. As soon as he landed, Towns found himself surrounded by dozens of screaming fans, all of whom were there to meet him, maybe take a selfie or an old school autograph at 4 in the morning!

This particular fan, however, has gone viral for enthusiastically screaming Towns’ name to try and give him a letter. The contents of the letter remain unknown at the moment, but Towns was able to accept it while practically being swept away by the crowd. In fact, the crowd was so passionate, you would think this was an AC/DC concert at their peak in the 1980s!

The nice guy that he is, Towns has always gone the extra mile to cater to his fans. He has previously taken the time to recognize and give shout outs to specific fans, even amid a busy meet and greet or a Q&A session. This time, he read the letter he was given and sent the happy fan home with a gift of his own.

As he was leaving, Towns had his staff stop the bus and asked who had given him the letter. Upon recognizing the youngster who did, the Knicks star gave him a signed t-shirt, which, by the fan’s reaction, made his day. He’s never going to wash that!

After the appreciation, Towns, who was in Taiwan on the invitation of the Taoyuan Taiwan Beer Leopards of the Taiwan Professional Basketball League, headed to the Taoyuan arena, where he hung out with fellow NBA star Kawhi Leonard.

Towns and Kawhi duke it out

Now, duking it out probably sounds more serious than it was, but it was a contest nevertheless. That said, no winner was revealed by the organizers. But this wasn’t about winning anyway.

The stars are in Taiwan to try and help spread the gospel of the NBA to a global audience, who don’t always have the opportunity to watch elite basketball players live.

And that’s exactly what happened. Even though the two stars competed, they continued to foster a great light-hearted celebratory atmosphere by continuing to share jokes and laughs throughout the contest.