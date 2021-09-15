“I have 11 NBA championships so LeBron James, I’ll need another one”: Magic Johnson sends his plea to the Lakers superstar to claim another NBA title.

Magic Johnson goes on Jimmy Kimmel to talk about the number of rings he has and calls out LeBron James, telling him to win another one.

LeBron James and Magic Johnson are both, two of the most decorated athletes in the history of the NBA and yet, they want more. LeBron is currently headed into his 19th season in the league as the best player on perhaps the best team in the NBA, looking to claim his fifth championship.

Magic, as always, is a Laker faithful, rooting on the purple and gold. He enjoyed a bevy of success during his playing career in the NBA. He won 5 championships, 3 Finals MVPs, 3 regular season MVPs, and countless All-Star and All-NBA nods. It’s safe to say that the 12 years or so he spent in the league were incredibly fruitful.

While on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ recently, Magic Johnson expressed his desire for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to win yet another title.

Magic Johnson sends a message to LeBron James on live television.

Magic Johnson, on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, talked about how he has 11 NBA championships. Now, he does have his 5 from his playing career and the remaining six seem to be the rest that the Lakers won without him being involved with the franchise. When he was an executive for the Lakers, they unfortunately didn’t win any titles.

Regardless, in an effort to ‘add’ another ring to his collection, he sent a message to LeBron James, wishing him happy anniversary and telling him to win the 2022 NBA title.

It’s safe to say that Magic Johnson is a ride or die for LeBron James as long as he’s wearing the purple and gold, understandably so. With the Lakers having revamped their roster yet again, it’ll be tough to put another Western Conference squad ahead of them in terms of favorites to get out of the West.