“I have a green patch of hair because I love the Joker”: Saddiq Bey credits his villain mentality to his love for the Batman character following 51 point outburst in Pistons win

Saddiq Bey drops 51 points out of nowhere and credits his villain mentality to his love for the Batman character ‘Joker’.

On a day where quite nearly every single person is watching the NCAA Tournament kick off with the Round of 64, Saddiq Bey takes up several headlines in the NBA’s single game tonight. Two o the league worst teams, record-wise, faced off against one another in the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic and it resulted in quite the entertaining game.

With Cade Cunningham not play tonight, Saddiq Bey took it upon himself to carry the entirety if the offensive burden on his shoulders. He dropped a career-high 51 points on the Magic while grabbing 10+ rebounds and raining in 10 threes. The only other player to have such a statline in NBA history is Damian Lillard.

Following the game, as expected, Bey was mobbed by his fellow Pistons who looked to cool him off.

Saddiq Bey credits his villain mentality to his affection for the Joker.

Every team needs a guy that’s a bit wilder than the rest of his teammates. Holding down the fort essentially. Saddiq Bey is definitely this guy for the Detroit Pistons. This was made evident by the fact that he openly displays his love for the Batman’s archnemesis, Joker.

Asked Saddiq Bey where his villain mentality comes from: Said it was from being a fan of the Joker. That’s why he has the green patch in his hair. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) March 18, 2022

Given the way the Pistons are structured, seeing Bey of all people drop 51 points was quite the shock. The 2020 draftee is their third leading scorer behind Jerami Grant and Cade Cunningham. This 50 piece from Saddiq make smore sense when you realize that neither of those two played tonight.

This is the 8th 50+ point game from a player during the month of March in the NBA and the month isn’t even two thirds of the way through. Saddiq Bey has effectively put his name in the conversation with the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, and Jayson Tatum.