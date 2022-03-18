“Shaquille O’Neal calls Tracy McGrady SOFT”: The Lakers legend hilariously roasts TMac after hearing his wish to get rid of his tattoos

Shaquille O’Neal feels TMac is getting softer as the Magic legend reveals his wish to get rid of all of his tattoos.

Tracy McGrady came into the NBA in 1997, a year after Kobe Bryant. Both of them admired each other as players and also shared a close bond as friends. So, it only makes sense that TMac is also good friends with The Diesel.

Although he never played alongside either of the Lakers legends, McGrady earned the respect of both the players by his atrocious skills on the court whenever they faced him.

Since Kobe’s untimely demise the basketball community has come even closer, and both Shaq and T-Mac look like they have a better friendship than anyone ever knew about.

The Houston Rockets legend paid Lakers legend a visit on his podcast and brought up several subjects of his career and personal life, including how he’s planning to get rid of all his tattoos. And Shaq believes T-Mac is getting soft.

Shaquille O’Neal believes TMac is getting SOFT

The 2x scoring champ came on as a guest on The Big Podcast with Shaq. They had various interesting subjects to talk about, including Tim Duncan’s 2003 MVP, which McGrady believed was his to take home. Shaq successfully managed to put that argument to rest.

But there was another matter that ended up being fun, with O’Neal calling McGrady soft. Watch it here.

Tracy McGrady: “I’ve been taking treatment to remove my tattoos. I am in a different mindset now, I got them when I was a teenager trying to find my way”.

Shaq: “you getting soft TMac!”

Shaq’s outspoken nature has an incomparable entertainment quotient which makes his employers, i.e., Turner Sports one of the best channels and NBA on TNT, arguably the best sports show there is or ever was. And it will certainly be that way. His podcast might also catch up the pace with episodes like these.