“I have a job, we want to win in Philadelphia”: Doc Rivers squashes rumors of him joining forces with King James and the Lakers

Veteran coach Doc Rivers slams reports of joining forces with LeBron James and the Lakers next season, stating he is content with the Sixers.

One of the top 15 coaches of all time, Doc Rivers, has no plans of coaching the purple and gold anytime soon. Currently, with the Sixers, Rivers is looking to capitalize on the phenomenal season of Joel Embiid and get former MVP James Harden out of his slump.

The Philly team is all set to meet the Toronto Raptors in their first round of the playoffs. Though the odds are heavily in favor of Embiid and co, the Raptors have the potential to cause an upset. On the other hand, Coach Doc’s reputation of blowing leads is back to haunt him.

The former Clippers coach holds the record for blowing the most no of 3-1 leads in NBA history at three.

Doc Rivers has coached SIX teams that have blown 3-1 or 3-2 series leads: 2020 Round 2 vs Nuggets, 3-1 lead

2015 Round 2 vs Rockets, 3-1 lead

2012 East Finals vs Heat, 3-2 lead

2010 NBA Finals vs Lakers, 3-2 lead

2009 Round 2 vs Magic, 3-2 lead

2003 Round 1 vs Pistons, 3-1 lead — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) September 16, 2020

Coach Doc’s reputation for blowing leads is prevalent in the regular season as well. The veteran has blown several blown leads up to the 20-point mark. Nonetheless, Rivers has a 543-321 regular-season record, having won 63% of the games coached.

With the Lakers on a massive hunt for their next coach, Rivers’ name had been circulating lately. However, the Sixers head coach made his intentions clear.

Is Doc Rivers the ideal candidate for the Lakers coaching job?

The LA Lakers are in a state of disarray heading into the off-season. It’s been a rather embarrassing season for the purple and gold, who couldn’t even clinch a play-in spot. Some of the reasons behind this debacle include failed trades, injuries, a veteran roster, and horrid defense.

However, there have been a lot of murmurs around LeBron James escaping the blame, making Frank Vogel and Russell Westbrook scapegoats. According to reports, James went against the wishes of Rob Pelinka and co, making decisions in the off-season.

Thus Rivers’ marriage with the Lakers might not be a wise option, especially with LBJ’s long history of firing coaches. Both Rivers and James are known to do things their way and do not easily bow down to others.

A hypothetical situation, but one can expect the two to get into heated arguments during games, which could cause tensions within the locker room.

Nonetheless, Coach Doc recently addressed the rumors of him joining the Lakers, expressing no interest in heading to LA.

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on rumors of him being a candidate to coach the #Lakers: ‘I have a job. We want to win here.’ Says the entire staff is happy in Philly. — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) April 12, 2022

There is a lot at stake for Rivers this playoff, especially having the services of two scoring champions on the roster. The veteran needs to get rid of his image consisting of blowing leads.