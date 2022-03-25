“The Clippers were the laughing stock, no one wanted to play for us”: Former coach Doc Rivers believes he made the Steve Ballmer franchise an attractive destination for free agents

Veteran NBA coach Doc Rivers believes he played a crucial role in making the LA Clippers a favorable destination for free agents.

One of the top-15 coaches of all time, Doc Rivers was part of the Clippers organization from 2013-20. Doc was not only the head coach of the team but also served as the President for basketball operations for a brief period. In his seven seasons with the Clippers, he did make the team relevant in the NBA market.

Doc was not only a part of the Lob City era but also helped the team rebuild from 2017-19 before they acquired the superstar duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Unfortunately, Doc could never get the Clippers past the conference semi-finals.

The former coach of the year blew two 3-1 leads with the franchise, having to endure a lot of criticism for it. His inability to capitalize on the talents like Kawhi and PG13, especially in the Orlando Bubble, where they had an embarrassing exit against the Nuggets, was the last nail in the coffin for him as the head coach of the Clips.

However, the three-time ASG head coach made the Clippers a favorable destination for players. With a well-established franchise like the Lakers playing in the same arena, nobody paid attention to the Clips.

Doc Rivers states he put the LA Clippers on the map.

Currently coaching the Sixers, coach Doc recently got candid about his journey with the Clippers. The veteran doesn’t hesitate to take credit for making the Clippers a relevant team in the league. Coach Doc had a 356-208 regular-season record in his coaching tenure for the Clips.

Though he had his share of downfalls with the team, Doc did help change the perception around his team. The Clippers were nothing more than a laughing stock during their initial years in the league, mocked heavily for representing the same city as the iconic purple and gold team.

“Listen, I was with this organization for (seven) years,” said Doc. “But a lot happened in that (seven) years. I left [the organization] a place of destination.”

“We were the laughingstock,” he said. “No one wanted to play for the Clippers. We heard all of that. If there’s a free-agent war versus the Lakers, don’t try.”

“That’s something that I will always be proud of,” he said of the organization’s transformation. “The Clippers now are in the NBA, and I feel like I played a major part in that.”

Via: The Philadelphia Inquirer

Post Doc’s resignation, Ty Lue took the reigns of the team, doing an extraordinary job. In only his first season with the team, Ty took the team to their first conference finals despite Kawhi being out with an injury.

While the Clips have managed to stay afloat this season despite their superstar duo being out with injuries, the Sixers are top contenders in the east.