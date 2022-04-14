“Jalen Rose did James Harden dirty on this one!”: Stephen A Smith and others reach consensus on the 76ers star’s declining form

James Harden has been hot and cold since he joined the Philadelphia 76ers but now is not the time to fluctuate as the playoffs are coming.

The Playoffs are here and every team wants to win. The superstars will be looked upon as the torchbearers and for some teams, expectations are higher than ever.

Among these teams, the Philadelphia 76ers are perhaps the hungriest. Buoyed by their center and MVP contender, Joel Embiid, the franchise is starting to hope.

Their acquisition of James Harden gives them more hope than ever. Yet, people are not sold. Particularly, analysts. Why? The answer is simple, Harden’s form has been very on and off.

When he arrived at the Sixers camp, he balled out! Performing spectacularly in the first few games. Since then, his fire has been quelled.

Also read: “Kevin Durant had more issues with an unfit James Harden over an absent Kyrie Irving”: A recent report suggests cracks in the relationship between the two former MVPs

James Harden’s stats look like concert tour dates!

Jalen Rose took to the air to express his concerns about James Harden’s form and why he needs to step up. On the NBA Countdown, Jalen was quick to point out that the pressure on James Harden is immense.

He added that James Harden’s stats need to be supersized like how they used to be in Houston. He added “Now they look like concert tour dates”.

Jalen Rose did James Harden dirty on this one 😭😭😭. Ba re his stats look like Concert Tour Dates 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/P8BhQOaLs4 — Stara sa Vaal🇮🇹 (@hms325is) April 14, 2022

Stephen A Smith also mirrors Jalen Roses’ sentiments. He added that the pressure on James Harden to perform is massive. Smith also alluded to the fact that Harden will be looking for a long-term payday.

Michael Wilbon also pointed out that Harden is 1/7 in his last 8 playoff elimination games. Meaning that the pressure could not be higher.

Come Sunday, we will see if Harden is ready to step up and provide the goods, before that it is all a prayer.

Players under the MOST pressure this postseason! pic.twitter.com/hIAcO4zxBU — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 13, 2022

Also read: “Damn Stephen A Smith, B*llSackSports got your a**”: Kevin Durant calls out the NBA analyst for reporting satirical information about James Harden and Kyrie Irving