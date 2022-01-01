“Some players take ridiculous off-the-dribble 3s that absolutely destroy a team’s chemistry”: Jeff van Gundy explains why James Harden, Trae Young and co should take better shots on The Lowe Post

Jeff van Gundy took swipes at players who take ill-advised off-the-dribble jumpers from the 3-point line on the recent Lowe Post.

One of the most obvious phenomena different in today’s game from 2013-14 or so is the 3-pointer explosion. Teams are now taking more and more 3-pointers than they’ve ever taken.

Almost every team in the league – save for Houston – has seen a marked increase in the number of 3-pointers taken per game. A consequence of this is the raised offensive pace for teams across the NBA.

Teams are also taking more and more ill-advised 3-pointers, however. The inefficient long mid-range jumpers off iso plays have now been converted into early-transition 3-point looks and iso 3-pointers.

Players like Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Trae Young, Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry – among others – have often shot their teammates out of rhythm with some ill-advised iso plays of late.

As an NBA announcer and an unbiased party, there are few basketball minds sharper than Jeff van Gundy’s. The former Knicks and Rockets head coach took to the Lowe Post to present his take on the unwanted effects of the 3-point explosion.

Jeff van Gundy explains why certain NBA superstars should take better shots on The Lowe Post

Jeff van Gundy took a highly interesting stance with regards to these iso-heavy players’ shot selection. He made this point at around the 59-minute mark of the latest Lowe Post:

“I know shot selection and defensive help are the biggest chemistry destroyers on a team… Some players take absolutely ridiculous off the dribble 3s that may be analytically acceptable shot for the scientist in a boardroom.. but absolutely destroy a team’s chemistry.”

Van Gundy’s take has ignited a lot of conversations around NBA Reddit and Twitter recently. Fans have become far more ready to critique their stars for questionable shot selection.

As a Celtics fan, I certainly hope and pray every game for Tatum and Brown not to take ill-advised, off-rhythm jumpers. They’d become elite offensive players if they could work on their tunnel vision in such situations.