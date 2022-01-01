Basketball

“Some players take ridiculous off-the-dribble 3s that absolutely destroy a team’s chemistry”: Jeff van Gundy explains why James Harden, Trae Young and co should take better shots on The Lowe Post

"Some players take ridiculous off-the-dribble 3s that absolutely destroy a team's chemistry": Jeff van Gundy explains why James Harden, Trae Young and co should take better shots on The Lowe Post
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades BBL 11 match?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Some players take ridiculous off-the-dribble 3s that absolutely destroy a team's chemistry": Jeff van Gundy explains why James Harden, Trae Young and co should take better shots on The Lowe Post
“Some players take ridiculous off-the-dribble 3s that absolutely destroy a team’s chemistry”: Jeff van Gundy explains why James Harden, Trae Young and co should take better shots on The Lowe Post

Jeff van Gundy took swipes at players who take ill-advised off-the-dribble jumpers from the 3-point…