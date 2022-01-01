“Time Lord has become the Dime Lord!”: NBA Twitter praises Robert Williams for his stupendous triple-double in win over Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns

If Celtics fans have been calling their young and upcoming star Robert Williams the ‘Time Lord’ – it’s for a really good reason. He has immaculate block timing, which he displayed in spades today.

The Boston Celtics and their fans have had a wretched calendar year of 2021. Boston managed to squeak into the playoffs through a play-in last season. But it was amply clear that they were nowhere near the class of the league.

Things have stayed roughly the same, if not slightly worse than in 2020-21 in the 2021-22 NBA season. Jayson Tatum has had another slow start to the year, while Jaylen Brown has been guilty of too much tunnel vision.

However, just as the Cs looked for someone to support Jaylen Brown in Tatum’s Covid-19 enforced absence, the Time Lord stepped up in a huge way to help them take a statement dub over 2021 NBA Finalists Phoenix.

Robert Williams becomes the first Celtics center in decades to record a triple-double

Robert Williams finished the New Years’ Eve afternoon game with a barely believable stat-line. 10 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, 5 blocks and 2 steals aside, he played with a ferocity we haven’t seen in a long time from a Celtics center.

His aggressive play on both ends of the floor – and especially his playmaking – have received universal praise today.

CLIMB ON MY BACK. I’LL CARRY US TODAY. Robert Williams:

*Triple double + 5 blocks.

Perfect from the field.

Celtics win. ☘️ *First Celtic in team’s history to achieve the feat. pic.twitter.com/TyH0GeYK0T — CelticsLife.com (@celticslife) December 31, 2021

“Off a trampoline.” Time Lord gets WAY up for this rejection ❌@celtics lead on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/wVIrg3a7TL pic.twitter.com/MN8Qn2lyg1 — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2021

Time Lord? More like Dime Lord… Robert Williams III today in the @celtics‘ win over the Suns: ☘️ 10 PTS

☘️ 11 REB

☘️ 10 AST

☘️ 5 BLK It’s the 2018 first-round draft pick’s first triple-double in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/WcmveuD5tM — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 31, 2021