“Might want to sit this one out”: Ex-Warriors center Andrew Bogut took a jab at Amare Stoudemire on Twitter for his take on Grayson Allen’s one game suspension

Ex NBA player Amare Stoudemire tweeted his issue with only a one-game suspension of Grayson Allen. Ex NBA player Andrew Bogut responded to that with a cryptic tweet.

Grayson Allen of the Milwaukee Bucks has been suspended for one game for his flagrant 2 foul on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso that left Caruso with a fractured wrist. The Bucks guard will lose a $27,963 game check due to the suspension.

Grayson has history of “dirty” plays since his college years. He was even ejected from an NBA Summer League game due to 2 flagrant fouls. But the Bucks are not siding with the league on this. They said “We disagree with the suspension. We support Grayson and look forward to him rejoining our team.”

But ex NBA players like Amare Stoudemire believes it was too “weak” on the league’s part. He suggested a harsher punishment for Allen, considering the injury factor. However, ex-NBA center Andrew Bogut suggested Amare not to get involved in this.

Might want to sit this one out @Amareisreal 😬 https://t.co/3HDwlPD3Rv — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) January 24, 2022

The history between Andrew Bogut and Amar’e Stoudemire

Throughout the history of the NBA, many flagrant fouls have been committed. But fouling somebody mid-air can be a career-ending move as the player has so less control on landing in such scenarios. Many serious injuries have been recorded during such plays.

In one such unfortunate game in 2010, it also happened with Bogut. At that time, he was playing for the Bucks and Stoudemire for the Pheonix Suns. In the 2nd quarter, Bogut went for a dunk during the fastbreak.

A trailing Amare pushed an airborne Bogut, causing him to dangerously land on his arm. It resulted in Bogut suffering from a broken hand, dislocated elbow and sprained wrist which sidelined him for the rest of the season. Amare got a flagrant foul.

At that time there were no issues between them as both of them have stated that they talked it out on the phone. Bogut said, “He called me, said sorry and we’re fine.” But looks like things are not all that fine after all these years.



