“I just like to get outrageous and go 20-points, assists, and rebounds”: Russell Westbrook gives a hilarious response when asked about his triple-doubles

Newly recruited Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook addresses the fact if he aims at scoring triple-doubles every time he approaches a game.

Russell Westbrook is arguably one of the most athletic point guards in the history of the NBA. The former MVP plays every game as his last, exhibiting great passion and hustle in every moment of the game.

Over the years, Westbrook has reintroduced himself in the league as Mr. Triple-Double, averaging one in the last four of his five seasons. The 9x All-Star recently created history when he surpassed Oscar Robertson as the all-time leader in triple-doubles.

Brodie currently stands at a career total of 184 triple-doubles. However, despite leading the league in assists 3-times consecutively and 2-times in PPG, Westbrook has been subjected to severe criticism. Some of the accusations include being a stat pad and a ball hog.

During a recent appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live, Westbrook addressed if he always had a triple-double in mind when he approached a game.

Russell Westbrook gets candid about his approach towards a game, especially triple-doubles.

Often addressed as Mr. Triple-Double, Westbrook recently made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live ahead of the 2021-22 season. The 2x scoring champion was acquired, by the LA Lakers, during the current off-season.

Thus with Brodie as his guest, host Jimmy couldn’t help but ask the superstar about his triple-double streak in the NBA. To which Westbrook had a hilarious reply.

“You know what umm sometimes throughout the game you kind of can feel like you’re getting close you have nine or ten assists, points, and stuff, rebounds and like the arenas, they see the stats. So you obviously see them. But for me like when I’m playing I try not to get triple-doubles that are like 10, 1o, and 10. I just like to get outrageous and go 20 and 20.”

Westbrook’s response was keeping in the light the casual nature of the show. The newly recruited LA point guard has publicly stated that he would be willing to sacrifice all it took to win the chip this year.

For the first time in his career, Westbrook is at a place where he is not the focal point of a team. Playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Brodie might not be having the ball in his hands at times.

With few weeks left for the season to kickoff, everyone has their eyes set on the purple and gold team, owing to the significant changes to their roster.