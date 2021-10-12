“I knew I was getting traded, Timberwolves were one of my top-3 teams”: Patrick Beverley reiterates his desire to play with D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns in preseason presser

Former Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley opens up about being recently traded from the LA Clippers. The 33-year old was aware of being shipped to another team.

It would not be wrong to say that Patrick Beverley is one of the most distinctive characters in the NBA. The point guard is more known for his scuffles on the court rather than his game. The former Clippers player can get into the head of his opponents through his defensive tactics.

Beverley is an elite defender, having 3 NBA All-Defensive Team selections. The point guard is the first winner of the NBA’s newly introduced Hustle award. Pat Beverley was recently in the news for being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The point guard recently bid an emotional farewell to the LA Clippers. A franchise for whom he played four seasons. Beverley was acquired, by the Clippers, in a process to rebuild the franchise. It was the end of the Lob City era at the time.

Pat Beverley would have a decent four-year stint with the franchise. However, towards the end, his performance started dipping, prompting the Clippers to trade him. The team needed a star point guard to provide help to superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Patrick Beverley divulges details about his departure from the LA Clippers.

During the 2020-21 season, Beverley’s role on the roster was reduced, especially during the playoffs. Coming off the bench, Beverley averaged 4.9 PPG, 2.4 RPG, and 1.4 APG. Pat struggled with his defense, visible against Luka Doncic in the first round of the playoffs.

Thus the Clippers required a guard who could play perfect floor general to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. In conclusion, the Clippers decided to part ways with Beverley, shipping him to the Memphis Grizzlies. The point guard was then further dealt with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Recently, Pat Beverley opened about his departure from Clippers nation, thanking the organization and the fans.

“I knew a trade was coming about 4 or 5 days before it came. I didn’t know how it would go down but [LAC] gave me the option of what were my three favorite teams and Minnesota was definitely top-two for sure.”

The former Clippers point guard bid an emotional goodbye thanking his fans and teammates.

“For me, everything happens for a reason. The love I have for the Clippers and LA, the way they brought me in and took care of me, took care of my family. Blood, sweat, and tears I put into this game, for the team, for my teammates, lifetime friendships, my brothers.”

The veteran point guard had recently stated that he is excited to embark on his new journey playing alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell.