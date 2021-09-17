Basketball

“People don’t like to be touched and I like touching a lot of people!”: Patrick Beverley gives a hilarious insight into his physical defensive game

"People don't like to be touched and I like touching a lot of people!": Patrick Beverley gives a hilarious insight into his physical defensive game
Kunal Das

Previous Article
"Position at halfway mark doesn't count": Tabraiz Shamsi believes Rajasthan Royals are in "good position" ahead of IPL 2021 resumption
Next Article
“I don’t know, you have to ask Fred" - Robert Kubica coy on his future with Alfa Romeo beyond this season
Latest Posts