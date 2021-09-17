“People don’t like to be touched and I like touching a lot of people!”: Patrick Beverley gives a hilarious insight into his physical defensive game

Patrick Beverley gives a fascinating insight into his defensive mindset during an interview.

It is no secret that elite guard defenders in the league are a dying breed. Most stars at the guard position have questionable on-ball defense as a result of their high offensive load. Meanwhile, the role players have focused their efforts in becoming 3-point snipers.

The story of the incumbent champions, however, has brought defense back to the forefront again. Bucks star guard Jrue Holiday recently turned heads after making life hell for Chris Paul and Devin Booker in the Finals.

Another story of incredible guard defense, however, emerged during the postseason. A major cog in LA Clippers’ historic run to the Conference Finals turned out to be one of the usual suspects. Patrick Beverley reminded fans again why he is regarded as one of the most feared defensive presences in the league.

After getting outplayed by a bigger Luka Doncic in the first round, Patrick Beverley totally dominated his match-ups against Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker in consecutive series. In typical Pat Bev fashion, however, he caught a lot of flak after shoving Chris Paul at the end of Game 6, an incident for which he later apologized.

Patrick Beverley has been criticized in the past for his extremely physical game on the defensive end.

For the uninitiated, Pat Bev has been a 3-time All-Defensive selection with the Houston Rockets and LA Clippers. While he has always been an immense one-on-one presence, his unmatched vision ranks him among the best pick and roll defenders in the NBA. He recently discussed how he never backs down from getting physical with his opponents.

.@patbev21 on his defensive mindset & making opponents uncomfortable… “People don’t like to be touched and I like touching a lot of people.”@wccoradio — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) September 17, 2021

While phrased a little roughly, the quote should be a welcome sign for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves have finished 24th, 21st, and 28th in Defensive Rating since Jimmy Butler left town. Stars Karl Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell along with 2020 No.1 pick Anthony Edwards will surely benefit a lot from the veteran Pat Bev’s presence.

The Wolves will hope to finally make the playoffs again after their trip in 2018. This will depend on Anthony Edwards taking a giant leap and Jaden McDaniels improving upon his impressive defensive potential. Patrick Beverley will surely help inculcate a grit-and-grind personality to the young roster.