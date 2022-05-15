“I know he wants to have a Kobe-type exit where he scores 60”: Kevin Love addresses LeBron James teaming up with son Bronny for one last ride in Cleveland

Former Cavaliers teammate Kevin Love addresses rumors of LeBron James ending his career in Cleveland and his legacy with the franchise.

As Kevin Love continues to reel from being posterized by good-friend LeBron James during a regular-season game, he wishes the King ends his career in Cleveland, even if it means being only one game. Love reflected on James’ emotional connection with the city and his hometown Akron.

LEBRON POSTER ON KEVIN LOVE. 🔥😱 pic.twitter.com/MLkEBSlh0k — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) March 22, 2022

The kid from Akron, James, had a love-hate relationship with the city of Cleveland, courtesy of him forming a Big 3 with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami. However, after winning two titles and Finals MVPs, the King would decide to return home and fulfill his promise.

The former ROTY had one of the grandest homecomings in American Sports history, and the rest is history. The superstar would fulfill his promise of delivering a championship to the city after a drought of over five decades in one of the greatest NBA Finals.

Heading into his 20th season, James currently plays for the LA Lakers, who have been struggling lately. During the recent All-Star Weekend, James had spoken about playing his final season with his eldest son Bronny, no matter where it be.

Kevin Love reflects on LeBron James’ legacy in Cleveland.

James made a series of bold statements during a press conference at this year’s ASG in Cleveland. The four-time champion didn’t hold back, whether it came to be playing with his son Bronny or the door not being closed for his return to Cleveland.

“My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, there’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

The eighteen-time All-Star also spoke about a potential return to Cleveland.

“The door’s not closed on that. I’m not saying I’m coming back and playing. I don’t know. I don’t know what my future holds. I don’t even know when I’m free.”

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, former Cavs teammate Kevin Love addressed the rumors surrounding James’ return to Cleveland.

“I feel like it’ll even be cool if it’s one of those things like a one-game type of thing, said K-Love. Obviously, I know he wants to have a Kobe-type exit where he scores 60 and does his thing.

“He’ll have that statue. I can’t wait till that goes up, I’ll be there.”

“He’ll have that statue. I can’t wait till that goes up, I’ll be there.”@kevinlove talks @KingJames potentially ending his career as a Cav pic.twitter.com/QeFOGLbL9Y — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 13, 2022

Having played four seasons with the King in Cleveland, which included winning the iconic 2016 championship, Love knows the connection James shares with the city.

James ending his career with Bronny in Cleveland would be the ideal farewell for the King, bidding adieu to one of the greatest NBA careers.