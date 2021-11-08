“I know how to play basketball, and I’m pretty successful at it”: Jayson Tatum responds to his teammate Marcus Smart after the Celtics guard’s criticism of him and Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics have been struggling to get a W this season and their locker room scenario is clearly not helping the cause. Their stars are going back and forth at each other publicly.

Well if the whole situation would be in the locker room, things would not have been this weird for the Celtics for sure. But after their 128-114 loss to Chicago Bulls last week, the Boston point guard Marcus Smart was all words in the post-match press conference.

Smart said, “I would just like to play basketball. Every team knows we’re trying to go to Jayson and Jaylen. Every team is programmed and studied to stop Jayson and Jaylen. I think everybody’s scouting report is to make those guys pass the ball. They don’t want to pass the ball.”

It must have been tough for Smart to have just 2 wins in 7 games they played till then. But to lose the game where they once led by 19 points late in the third quarter, must be sickening. So he came out with suggestions for his young teammates.

Jayson Tatum hits back at Marcus Smart saying “I know how to play basketball”

Celtics has since won two games and lost one yesterday against the Mavericks, thanks to Luka madness. After the game, Tatum talked to reporters first time since Smart’s comments.

“Personally, I mean, we talked about it — individually and had a team meeting, I guess. But I know how to play basketball. I’ve been doing it a long time, and I’m pretty successful at it.”

The 2-time All-Star is not wrong at all in saying that. He has done the work in the past few seasons to show for it. The 6’8 forward has averaged over 23 and 26 points in the last two seasons and took his performance to another level in both those seasons’ Playoffs averaging 25.7 and 30.6 points respectively.

“I’ve always made the right plays — not perfect, I’ve got things I can work on. I think that’s the good part about that. You know, as young as I am, as good as people think I am, I got a lot to improve on, and I’ll be the first one to say that.”

“But I’m always gonna play the game the right way and the way that I was taught and the way that I’ve been playing my whole life. So that’s never gonna change.”

This season as well Jayson is putting up the numbers like the 2019-2020 season, but he accepted that he is struggling to make the shots and plays he generally makes. After acknowledging his struggles he talked about how his teammate could have kept it in the locker room instead of blowing it up publicly.

Already lacking leaders in the team, the last thing Boston Celtics needs would be a feud between the teammates. The criticism is all good when it is constructive and kept in the dressing room, Marcus Smart should be the first one to understand this as he is the leader Celtics are looking for, may be the only leader in team.

Although not enough, Smart got an extension this off-season to be the point guard and the leader of team. He might need the ball in his hands a little more from Jayson and Jaylen to show his point guard skills. And from his own side a little more understanding with his teammates to be a good leader.