“I Know I Am Ugly”: ‘6 Pack Machine’ Shaquille O’Neal Uses the ‘Glen Davis’ Trend To Show Off His Goofy In the Gym

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal arrives with the winner s trophy after the running of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

At this point, it’s starting to seem like Shaquille O’Neal is the main character in a really advanced video game. And of course, that would mean that the rest of us are nothing more than glorified NPCs.

Compared to the life of Shaq, that probably fits a lot more than what anyone would like to believe.

Of course, the man carved out one of the greatest NBA careers of all time. And frankly, even if he stopped there, many would still envy him. But no, he decided to invest his money very smartly and took his net worth all the way up to $400 million.

But, as if that wasn’t enough, the man then decided to also work as an analyst on TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’, where he has become arguably the most popular member of the cast.

This man really just can’t stop catching Ws.

But, as it is often said, for the truly brilliant, even the world just isn’t enough. Such is the case with Shaquille O’Neal.

Some time ago, the Diesel decided that as his bank account grew, his gut needed to shrink. And after his recent Instagram post, it’s fair to say that he is achieving that goal too.

Shaquille O’Neal calls himself ugly, while also calling himself a snack in a hilarious reel

Since a very early age, Shaquille O’Neal has been a bit of a maestro when it comes to comedy. And apparently, that hasn’t waned one bit when it comes to his Instagram account either.

At the end of the day, Shaq has worked hard for his body, so it’s only fair for the man to show it off a little. And while show it off he definitely did, he did so in his own quirky little way.

We won’t lie, that is beyond impressive. Especially at the age of 50.

But hey, should we really be surprised?

This is Shaquille O’Neal after all. He couldn’t stop getting W’s if he wanted to.

Where did the audio come from?

Now, it doesn’t take a genius to tell that the audio from the reel isn’t Shaquille O’Neal’s voice.

So, where did it come from?

Well, it is from another reel. But not just any other reel.

No, it’s from this famous one by former NBA player Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis.

There really isn’t much to say here, if we’re being honest.

It’s just an all-time classic.

