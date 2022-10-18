“I Know I’ll Crash and End Up With Nothing”: Dennis Rodman Once Predicted His Own Fall From Grace

Dennis Rodman once revealed that he truly believes he will end up with nothing because he started off with nothing.

Dennis Rodman grew up in the projects of Dallas along with a single mother and his two older sisters. From a very young age, he was forced to take up odd jobs along with his mother to help keep the family afloat. His mother would eventually kick Rodman out, rendering him homeless.

Soon, he found himself on a college basketball team for SouthEastern Oklahoma State University. Before he knew it, the Detroit Pistons selected him in the 1986 NBA Draft and immediately made him an integral part of their defense.

This was something incredibly foreign for Dennis. Not the fact that he had made it to the NBA but the fact that he didn’t have to worry about how he would pay for his next meal.

Dennis Rodman predicted his own downfall, claiming he knew he would end up with nothing

Dennis Rodman earned close to $30 million during his NBA career (not adjusted for inflation). He used all of this money into funding an extremely lavish lifestyle filled to the brim with substance abuse, parties, and women.

Along the way he did win 5 NBA championships but once he stepped off the court, Rodman embraced his true self. According to ESPN’s Michael Silver back in 2006, Rodman had told him this:

“I know I’ll crash. The money will be gone. The fame will be gone. But in my heart, I’ll know that I lived the way I wanted to live. And I’m okay. I had nothing before and I’ll end up with nothing.”

Sure enough, Rodman did lose an incredible amount of his wealth over the years. Despite earning $27 million in the NBA, his reported net worth stands between $500,000 and $1 million as of 2022.

Dennis Rodman couldn’t pay child support because of his financial situation

After having divorced his 3rd wife, Michelle Moyer, and fathering 2 children with her, Rodman was taken to court by her. She would say that he hadn’t paid up to $850,000 in child and spousal support.

In response, Rodman’s lawyer simply stated that Dennis was ‘flat broke’ and could not afford to provide Moyer with the money she required.

