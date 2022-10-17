“Dennis Rodman, I love you, but Imma kill that motherf**ker”: Mike Tyson once reigned in his anger after being slapped

Dennis Rodman is perhaps the most entertaining media personality in NBA history and the former Bulls legend has a lot of stories to tell about other celebrities.

Rodman was an instrumental part of whatever team he played for throughout his career. First, he built up his legacy and credibility in the league by dominating with the ‘Bad Boy Pistons’ who won back-to-back titles in 1989 and 1990.

He was the rebounder and enforcer on defense. Then, when Michael Jordan returned to the NBA for the 1995-96 season, he knew that he needed someone like Rodman on his side. The Bulls recruited him, and the rest is history.

Rodman formed a big three with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, helping take the Bulls to the top of the NBA mountain once more as they three-peated from 1995 to 1998. The 95-96 season saw them set the then-record for most wins in an NBA season at 72.

Dennis Rodman and his friend had an interesting experience with Mike Tyson

Being Dennis Rodman comes with a lot of perks. Some of those perks include being able to go shopping with some of the greatest athletes in the world.

Once, Rodman recalled a time he had an interesting shopping experience with Mike Tyson. Tyson is one of the greatest and most popular boxers of all time, and he had a taste for a lavish lifestyle.

From owning a tiger to spending massive amounts of money on clothes, Tyson had worked up a great fortune. Rodman found him at Caesar’s Palace once and decided to join him.

Tyson was shopping for suits at Versace, and Rodman brought his friend along. While the two were being fitted for suits, something very interesting happened.

For some reason, Rodman’s friend felt like he needed to interact with Tyson, and so he went up to introduce himself and say hi. At the same time, he also apparently playfully slapped Tyson on the face. It wasn’t a hard slap, but it was a very daring move.

Tyson came straight to Rodman and said that he was going to ‘kill that motherf**ker’ even though he loved Rodman.

Rodman and Las Vegas have many tales

This Mike Tyson story is just one in a chronicle of interesting stories Rodman probably has from Vegas. During his time with the Bulls, Rodman once took time off from the team to party in Las Vegas.

When he wouldn’t make his return to the team, Michael Jordan knew he had to take matters into his own hands.

The Bulls guard went to Rodman’s hotel in Vegas and dragged him out. At the time, Rodman was dating Carmen Electra, and when Jordan came knocking, she had to hide herself.

“We were both naked and there was a knock on the door and Dennis jumps up,” she recalled. “I don’t know if he answered the door naked or not, I can’t remember that part because I was hiding. He just turned around to me and said, ‘Michael Jordan. I’ve got to go to practice.”

