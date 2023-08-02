“I Know I’m Good”: Shaquille O’Neal Picks Himself Over Michael Jordan and LeBron James By Asserting ‘Big Man’ Status

In the past few weeks, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has been setting social media on fire with his candid and unfiltered posts discussing basketball’s greatest players. But his latest revelation has taken things to a whole new level, igniting passionate debates among fans and experts alike. In a spree of posts, Shaq fearlessly placed himself at the top, above iconic figures like Michael Jordan and LeBron James, proudly declaring himself the best ‘Big Man’ in NBA history.

Shaquille O’Neal has always been known for his unwavering self-assurance and confidence, believing he is the most dominant player to ever step foot on the hardwood. This bold claim has put him in a league of his own, and he’s not backing down from it – especially evident in his recent social media updates.

Shaquille O’Neal’s Latest Post and Self-Promotion

One of his posts featured a starting 5 lineup, challenging his followers to decide who they would bench. The twist? Shaq had himself as a crucial player on the starting roster, benching other legendary figures like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.

It was a move that caught many off guard, but Shaq’s conviction lies in his belief that a dominant “big man” is the heart and soul of a winning basketball team.

“You need a big man so I know I’m good so who’s goin to the bench”

Shaquille O’Neal’s remarkable career spanned 19 seasons, during which he played for six teams, including the Lakers and Heat. Averaging an impressive 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game in 1,207 regular-season games, his impact on the court was undeniable. His dominance earned him 15 All-Star game selections, the Rookie of the Year award, 1 MVP award, 3 Finals MVP awards, and four NBA championships. His induction into the Hall of Fame in 2016 solidified his status as one of the most influential big men ever to grace the game.

The significance of dominant big men like Shaquille O’Neal goes beyond individual achievements. In basketball, big men play a pivotal role in the success of a team. Their ability to control the paint, inside scoring, and rim protection sets the tone for the team’s offense and defense. A strong big man can anchor the defense, disrupt opponents’ shots, and secure crucial rebounds. Additionally, their mere presence on the court alters opponents’ game plans, forcing them to adjust their strategies to counter the big man’s impact.

Shaq Added LeBron James and Michael Jordan to His Top 10 List

In another post, Shaq shared his personal top-10 list of all-time NBA greats, and here’s where things got even more interesting. While he included legends like Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and Michael Jordan, he left out Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – two iconic centers who have significantly impacted the game.

But what stood out the most was Shaq’s audacity to include himself in the top 10 alongside the undeniable greatness of LeBron James and Michael Jordan. For many, LeBron and Jordan have proven themselves as the cream of the crop, with their records and accolades cementing their places in basketball history.

As expected, Shaq’s social media posts have sparked intense debates about legacies and the greatest players in NBA history. Some dismiss his claims as mere self-promotion, while others recognize the vital role of a dominant big man in the game. Regardless of opinions, there’s no denying Shaq’s unique impact on the sport and his unwavering confidence. His posts continue to captivate the basketball world, leaving fans and experts divided, and the discussions far from over.