“She’s Very Curious”: Kobe Bryant Was Amazed by 13 Y/O Daughter Gianna’s Thirst for Basketball Knowledge

Kobe Bryant’s legacy as a basketball icon is undeniable, but equally powerful was his identity as a proud “girl dad.” The late Lakers legend often spoke about the deep bond he shared with his daughters, particularly with Gianna, who shared his passion for the game.

Kobe used to personally look after Gigi’s game and was in the process of shaping up a basketball player who would’ve dominated the WNBA someday. Gigi embodied the Mamba genes and was trying to learn every trick of the trade from her father.

The late legend often spoke about Gianna and her passion for the game. Impressing Kobe wasn’t an easy task, but Gigi was effortless with it. During his last interview with Arash Markazi of the LA Times, the Lakers legend talked about why he thought Gigi was going to be great in the future.

“What I love about Gigi is her curiosity about the game. She’s very curious. Even in a heated situation in a game where it’s going back and forth, she can detach herself and come to me and ask a very specific question, which is not common,” Kobe said. She had a knack for understanding basketball, just like her old man, and Kobe thoroughly enjoyed experiencing that.

Asking specific questions in the middle of a game was very Kobe-like. And the proud father used to be thrilled seeing the same passion for the game in his daughter. “That’s pretty damn cool,” he added. Kobe had big plans for Gigi on how to take her game to another level.

Kobe Bryant had a six-year plan for Gianna

There wasn’t a better person than Kobe Bryant to train a dedicated young basketball mind. And Gigi was taking full advantage of that luxury. The Mamba, on the other hand, had a long-term plan laid out for his daughter. During an appearance on the Knuckleheads Podcast in 2019, Kobe talked about his plan.

He said, “I write practice plans every day. And it’s like a 6-year plan, and we’re in year 2. So you can patiently teach them every little aspect. Teach them how to use screens, teach them how to be patient, teach them how to anticipate on defense. It’s awesome, man.”

Kobe said that teaching Gigi from a young age has been like drawing on a blank canvas. He was able to teach her his signature footwork, his fadeaway shots, and his up-and-under layups.