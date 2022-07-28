“Stephen Curry, I never wanna hear you say a word again about my first pitch”: 6’3” GSW star’s former teammate trolls him for a terrible first pitch

Stephen Curry threw out the first pitch ahead of the Oakland Athletics game, and let’s just say it wasn’t the best of the throws by the GSW star.

After winning the 4th title, Stephen Curry has been enjoying his offseason to the fullest. The GSW’s point guard’s summer started with the wild championship parades, then was seen attending summer league games, playing golf, and even hosting the prestigious ESPYs Award ceremony. More recently, the 2-time NBA MVP threw out the first pitch ahead of the Oakland Athletics-Houston Astros MLB clash.

In honor of their “Eat. Learn. Play” foundation, Ayesha Curry and Steph were invited to throw out the first pitch at the O.co Coliseum.

Frankly, the couple had some awful pitches. However, the 6-foot-3 sharpshooter embarrassed himself slightly more.

Have a look at their horrendous display:

Steph and Ayesha throw out the first pitch ⚾ pic.twitter.com/MVSdq1iEWv — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) July 27, 2022

Stephen Curry explains the reason behind his awful first pitch

As soon as the Currys threw their respective pitches, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions, trolling the couple.

Even Juan Toscano-Anderson trolled his former teammate after this awful throw.

After getting severely trolled for his pitch, Steph joined NBC Sports California’s A’s broadcast booth and gave an excuse for what actually went wrong.

“All of my friends were teasing me about how bad my pitch was going to be,” Curry said. “I wanted to throw some heat and when I got up there I felt the presence on my right side but I didn’t really know how I could do the release and whatnot so that’s why I went a little to the right. I’m glad he picked it up out of the dirt and didn’t make me look bad.”

Steph explains what happened on his errant first pitch 😂 pic.twitter.com/9ie3Kfo8rl — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) July 27, 2022

Just admit it Steph, the throw was a pretty forgettable one, it’s okay to not be the greatest at everything you do!

