Basketball

“Stephen Curry, I never wanna hear you say a word again about my first pitch”: 6’3” GSW star’s former teammate trolls him for a terrible first pitch

“Stephen Curry, I never wanna hear you say a word again about my first pitch”: 6’3” GSW star's former teammate trolls him for a terrible first pitch
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Instagram model 'Just Ghazal' hints at exposing Billionaire LeBron James' DM's to prove her initial claims
Next Article
2022 Hungarian GP: Everything you need to know about Hungaroring ahead of 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix
NBA Latest Post
“Stephen Curry, I never wanna hear you say a word again about my first pitch”: 6’3” GSW star's former teammate trolls him for a terrible first pitch
“Stephen Curry, I never wanna hear you say a word again about my first pitch”: 6’3” GSW star’s former teammate trolls him for a terrible first pitch

Stephen Curry threw out the first pitch ahead of the Oakland Athletics game, and let’s…