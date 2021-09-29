“NBA finna test Talen Horton Tucker for cr*ck!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Lakers young star is caught looking older than LeBron James during Media Day

Twitter reacts as comparisons photos of LeBron James’s teammates, Rajon Rondo and Talen Horton Tucker on Lakers media day

Media day for a franchise essentially means that the season is almost here in the NBA. And for LeBron James’s Lakers, it means the team has to properly get into gear ahead of the upcoming season.

With that in mind, all the players on the roster have been putting themselves through rigorous workouts to get back into shape. And of course, when that happens you gain a ton of muscle, along with your extra reserves of stamina and energy, right?

Well…

While most players on the roster like Rajon Rondo have bulked up, it seems one Talen Horton Tucker’s overall appearance and physique has taken a turn for the worse. And whenever that happens, you already know NBA Twitter is going to have an opinion on it.

So, without further ado, let’s get into it.

Also Read: Former DPOY Draymond Green addresses his photoshopped image gone viral

“Talen Horton Tucker is trying his best to fit in with the team’s age!”: NBA Twitter brutally roasts the 20-year-old Laker

Now, what we need you to keep in mind here, is that Talen Horton Tucker is only 20-years-old. Just understand it, and drink it in.

Got it? Alright, now look at the tweet below.

Rajon Rondo bulked up, THT slimmed down. pic.twitter.com/kGNtYbc5cP — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) September 28, 2021

Yep. That’s him.

Now, to be fair, it could just be a bad camera angle. Still though, how does that man look LeBron James’s age, when he is a whopping 16 years younger than the King?

When we first saw this picture, we must admit we burst out laughing. And unfortunately for the Laker, we weren’t the only ones.

THT looks old as hell man lol — rgmllr (@rgmllr) September 28, 2021

He’s trying his best to fit in with the team’s age 😂 — D (@VipersLoL) September 28, 2021

Why THT look older than Rondo lol — Ye (@YesManKB) September 28, 2021

They Finna test THT for smoking crack, and finna test rondo for PED’s — Sincerely, Rhett🦎 (@32SavageRhett) September 29, 2021

Okay, okay now, let’s leave the man alone.

Jokes aside though, at his age, Tucker is arguably the most inexperienced player on the Lakers’ roster right now. Given that fact, how does he fit into the rotation? Will he play any significant minutes at all?

It seems that only time will tell.

Also Read: LeBron James details his experience in first game vs Cleveland Cavaliers as a Miami Heat player in Ohio