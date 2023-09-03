9 Weeks After Taking Down Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Reveals His Favorite NBA Player

Patrick Mahomes has always been a basketball fan, and in conversation with NFLonNBC, the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback finally revealed his favorite player growing up. Mahomes is known to be friends with many NBA Stars, and this comment comes 9 weeks after Mahomes and Travis Kelce defeated the Splash Brothers – Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in a charity golf match.

Fans were surprised at how the duo of Mahomes and Kelce defeated the Splash Brothers, who are better at golf. Mahomes and Kelce pulled off an upset 3 and 2 win against NBA stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the eighth edition of “The Match” charity golf event, staged at Wynn Golf Club in Vegas this year.

Patrick Mahomes Picks Carmelo Anthony as His Favorite Player

Patrick Mahomes is seen attending a lot of basketball games during the regular season and playoffs. Recently, in a conversation with NFLonNBC, he was asked about his favorite basketball player while growing up,

“So that time i was a Carmelo Anthony fan, i was like going to the other way” he says ” It was Denver Nuggets, he was shooting the Melo, the three (his signature on the side of the head sign post hitting a 3) so i am a big Carmelo Fan”

This came as a surprise to a lot of fans who expected LeBron James or Michael jordan as the answer. He also acknowledges that people around him were LBJ fans, but he stuck to Melo.

Mahomes and his take on the NBA GOAT debate!

In a conversation on First Things First, the question of NBA GOAT was asked Mahomes, and he was asked to choose between MJ and Lebron. Initially, he tried to dodge the question. And he was eventually forced to answer and came in with the most innovative solution available for it,

“If I had to take one for a game or an entire series, I would take Michael Jordan but for a full entire season, I would go with LeBron because he can do a little bit of everything,”

This answer might be the same for many as when it comes down to regular season, he is a beast and leads the team he is on in points scored, assists, and rebounds, but he is 6 – 4 in the NBA Finals. Michael Jordan, when it comes to the NBA Finals, has an impeccable record of 6-0. Hence, Mahomes says he would take LBJ for the regular season and MJ for the finals.