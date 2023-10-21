“Of Course, As Quick as Possible”: Unlike Jaylen Brown’s 5 Championships Comment, Victor Wembanyama Pragmatically Lays Down His Goals with Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs’ new boy Victor Wembanyama laid down a pragmatic approach when talking about his goals with the franchise. Speaking to Good Morning America, Wemby was asked how he plans to approach the expectations of winning the championship that will eventually be placed on him. The 19-year-old French International claimed that he wanted it as quickly as possible, but had no idea when exactly it would happen. The clip was shared on Twitter by Clutchpoints.

The comment is contrary to what Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown had stated, back in 2018. Speaking to Bleacher Report, Brown had said that he was going to be a 5-time Champion by the time he reached 28. That of course, has not happened, as Brown is still looking for his first ever championship at the age of 26.

Victor Wembanyama is realistic with the Spurs’ title expectations

Wembanyama is yet to show his best form for the San Antonio Spurs despite showing flashes in the preseason. The 2023 NBA draft number 1 pick appears well aware of the kind of improvement and effort that needs to go into his first-ever title.

Talking to GMA, Wemby had claimed that while he wanted the title as quickly as possible, he was confident it would happen someday. Wemby was confident that Popovich and the Spurs were going to win the title again:

“Everyone wants it of course, some more than others.I know the Spurs know how to do it, they’ve done it in the past multiple times, and they’re gonna do it again. I just want it, of course as quickly as possible, but it’s gonna come. Some day, it’s gonna come, I am sure, I don’t know when.”

Wemby suggested that he was well aware of the competition that existed in the NBA. He expressed confidence in his organization’s rich history to eventually win the championship again and looks determined to be a part of the success.

Jaylen Brown was overtly confident about Championship chances back in 2018

While Wemby expressed quiet optimism, Jaylen Brown was loud and clear with his message. Back in 2018, Brown had claimed to understand the kind of expectations the Boston Celtics had on their shoulders. He claimed to not want to jinx himself, but ended up making an ambitious claim:

“I don’t want to jinx myself, and I don’t play to lose, so I’m going to give it a five,” Brown concluded. “I didn’t care about what the expectations were, to be honest. I got boos when I was drafted, so I probably did exceed some expectations, but I just let the chips fall where they may, and here we are now.”

The 3rd overall pick of the 2016 NBA draft, Brown, claimed that his statement was not a result of arrogance. Instead, he wanted to keep that standard and work towards making it come true. While the Boston Celtics have come close to landing a title multiple times in recent years, they have still failed to take the final few steps.