Goga Bitadze Accuses Luka Doncic of Insulting His Mother in Serbian First

Luka Doncic’s rich vein of form continued on Saturday night as his 33 points powered the LA Lakers to a 105-104 win over the Orlando Magic. However, the narrative around the game soon shifted from L.A’s nine-game win streak and contender status to Doncic’s suspension for an altercation with Magic star Goga Bitadze.

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Doncic and Bitadze were seen verbally going at each other as the hotly-contested game entered the last minute. The Slovenian guard claimed afterward that whatever fans saw on TV was a reaction to Bitadze threatening to “f*** his family.”

Doncic then described the incident that led to the altercation. “He [Goga] said at free throw that he will f*** my whole family. And at some point, I just can’t stand it. I gotta stand up for myself. But I know, I [have] got to do better. My teammates have my back, so I let them down today. But hopefully it gets rescinded,” he said. Bitadze, however, has denied the accusations.

“I have all the respect for Luka and what he has done. I really respect everybody’s family. Where I come from, it’s really sacred, and we really respect each other’s families. I would never directly say that,” Bitadze said, presenting his case.

The Lakers head coach, JJ Redick, while giving his take on the incident, asserted that Bitadze had been throwing abuses directed at Doncic’s mother, among other things. The abuses, Doncic had claimed, were said in the Serbian language.

Bitadze, meanwhile, justified that whatever he said was only in response to Doncic cussing at him first. “He just said some inappropriate things in the Serbian language. I played in Serbia, and I understand,” he said.

“I don’t know if he knew I understood what he said, so I just said it back. It was nothing towards his family or anybody. His family, I really, truly respect them. What [Doncic] came out and said, I don’t think that’s the truth. I know that’s not the truth. I know what I said. I apologize if it crossed the line,” Bitadze added.

Luka Doncic explaining to the ref Goga Bitadze was saying stuff about his family “I dont care if people talk shit but dont talk about my family! Imma fu*k you up!” (h/t @LukaUpdates)pic.twitter.com/HbEVK2zwUu — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) March 22, 2026

No matter whose fault it is, the suspension was the last thing the Lakers wanted. It should also be noted that Doncic’s suspension is a consequence of the accumulation of 16 technical fouls over the course of the season.

So, maybe, the Lakers leader does need to hold his tongue a little. And perhaps he should also stop complaining to the referees about every little thing. These habits have been a blight on what has otherwise been an excellent season for him.