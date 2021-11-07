“I know that I’m destined for greatness”: RJ Barrett reveals his competitive gene while talking about his love for New York and the Knicks

New York Knicks combo-guard RJ Barrett reveals his honest opinions on becoming a star in today’s league one day.

The New York Knicks are one of the more electric teams in the association. With a solid 6-3 start to this young campaign, the Knicks have been making very few errors with everything seeming to go their way. While Julius Randle has been putting on yet another All-Star campaign, an increase in production from role players like Evan Fournier and Derrick Rose, a huge role for New York’s early success has to be credited to RJ Barrett.

The former Duke Blue Devil has been sensational to start the 2021-2022 campaign. Making major improvements on the defensive end, with an incredible defensive rating of 112.5, the Canadian southpaw has really transformed into a two-way star. And so far, he’s been averaging a career-best 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 47.4% shooting.

RJ Barrett over his last 5 games: 20 PTS – 7 REB – 3 AST

23 PTS – 5 REB – 3 AST

27 PTS – 6 REB – 1 STL

35 PTS – 8 REB – 6 AST

20 PTS – 3 REB – 1 AAT pic.twitter.com/3JpqXFgaEF — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 6, 2021

RJ Barrett talks about potentially being a star in the league

There is no doubt that Barrett is one of the finer young talents in today’s league. However, the 21-year-old believes he can be one of the top elite players. Recently, the combo-guard revealed his thoughts about becoming a star in the league. RJ told “The New York Post”:

“I think that’s just what I was born to be. There’s something inside me that I know that I’m destined for greatness, I know that I’m destined for more. I think the work ethic that my family has instilled in me, it’s always gonna give me a chance to get better, it’s always gonna give me a chance to prove and show who I am. I’m very competitive, so I think all those things together, somehow, some way I just know that I’m gonna make it.”

“There’s something inside me that I know that I’m destined for greatness.” RJ Barrett is ready to be a star for New York.https://t.co/gQ1WT6RZxu — Knicks Nation (@KnicksNationCP) November 7, 2021

When further asked about his love for the stage of New York, the 6-foot-6 guard revealed:

“I love the bright lights, I love the fans. This is the Mecca of basketball, there’s no better place to be, and I definitely embrace that.”

RJ Barrett has consistently been improving his games, adding new skills to his bag year after year. If he keeps up his performance, there is no doubt this youngster will be one of the stars in today’s league.