“I know where to get size 19 shoes, got over 2000 of them’: When Shaq bought a teenager 10 pairs of shoes from shoe salesman Bruce Teilhabe

Shaquille O’Neal is no stranger to the struggles of having big feet – he makes sure he hooks up everyone else who faces the same.

Shaq has humongous feet – so he needs a special hook-up to get him custom shoes. He also knows just as he has the bigfoot syndrome, a lot of kids have them too. So to make sure they don’t go through what he went through, he buys all of them free shoes.

When Zach Keith reached out to Big Diesel in a hail-mary DM, the big man decided to make his dream a reality. Zach was dumbfounded and in disbelief when he found out his wish came true.“Like, whoa,” Keith said. “He wants to buy me shoes, out of all people?”

Shaq went straight to his hook-up, Bruce Teilhaber of Friedman’s Shoes in Atlanta. Bruce had once given the four-time champion one pair of shoes for free to wear for Prom. He never forgot the good deed and has bought over 2000+ pairs from him to repay him for that one deed.

Shaquille O’Neal and charity go hand in hand – he grew up with strict parents and less than ideal conditions

Shaq grew up with parents who wanted him to grow up in a situation that kept him away from the dark pits of life. While they focused on his upbringing, the conditions they lived in were less than ideal for a growing hulk like him. By the time he was 13, he was already over 6 feet, and he struggled to get enough food, and shoes to practice.

Now he goes around buying people anything they want – he’s like a big walking genie for the deserving. He doesn’t question a person in need, he knows it’s just money. It doesn’t matter if some people may take advantage of him, he’d probably make that money back in no time.

All he wants to do is put smiles on the faces of people – Shaq is just an overall good dude. He deserves all the love he gets and hopes he stays the same throughout his life.

