“You don’t think people said stuff to Charles Barkley and Hakeem Olajuwon”: Shaquille O’Neal tells Kyrie Irving to man up 

TNT analysts Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are in no mood to hear Kyrie Irving express his grievances against the Celtics fans.

The Nets-Celtics was one of the most anticipated first-round series of this year’s playoffs, and Game One didn’t disappoint with the contest going down to the wire. It would not be wrong to say one did expect fireworks between the Celtics fans and Nets superstar Kyrie Irving considering their history.

The crowd at the TD Garden jeered every time Uncle Drew touched the ball. However, Irving was not one to hold back, showing the middle finger to the fans after draining a shot on Jaylen Brown. Thus things did turn ugly, with fans hurling all sorts of abuses at the former Celtics guard.

While addressing the media post-game, Irving spoke about going back and forth with the Celtics fans. The former champion revealed fans crossing the line, calling him pu**y, b**ch.

“It’s the same energy, and I’m gonna have the same energy for them… if somebody’s gonna call me out on my name, I’m gonna look at them straight in the eye and see if they’re really about it. Most of the time, they’re not.” – Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/2hnOwCZ6d7 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 17, 2022

During a recent episode of Inside the NBA, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley mocked Irving on his statements about Celtics fans. Both Shaq and Chuck were on the same page, telling Irving to man up and stop whining.

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley give their take on Kyrie Irving’s exchange with the Celtics fans.

Having been in the public eye for decades, first with their pro basketball career and then television career, O’Neal and Barkley are well aware of being under scrutiny. The Inside the NBA co-panelists know the price one has to pay for being in the limelight.

Both Shaq and Chuck faced a fair share of criticism during their respective careers. The two former MVPs know the feeling of being hated in front of the opposing crowd. Nevertheless, Shaq and Barkley never buckled under pressure.

Reflecting on the recent ugly episode between Irving and the Celtics fans, Shaq and Chuck had the following reactions.

“You know what’s going to happen in Game 2? They’re going to be talking more smack.”@SHAQ & Chuck weigh in on Kyrie Irving’s postgame comments & exchanges with Celtics fans. pic.twitter.com/llmSvuBK4y — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 18, 2022

“It happens to the best of us,” said Shaq. “You don’t think people said stuff to Charles Barkley, said stuff to Hakeem Olajuwon, man up.”

Despite the Nets losing, Irving had a phenomenal 39-point performance. The former champion shot 60% from the field and was a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line.

It will be interesting to see how Game Two pans out, considering Kai and KD feed on the negative energy surrounding them.