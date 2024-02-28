“I Look Good On My Momma!”: Shaquille O’Neal Shows Up Late To NBA on TNT With A New ‘Emo’ Hairstyle

Shaquille O’Neal became the driving force of the recent NBA on TNT episode following his eye-catching activities. The 51-year-old showed up late for work, yet surprised his colleagues with his latest ’emo’ hairstyle. Amidst the excitement over his preference, Diesel later shared his verdict on the newest choice.

The sports analyst appeared on live television with a wig after allegedly losing a bet. The 4x champion embraced the long and layered hairstyle with textured ends. This hairpiece also contained side-swept bangs that covered his eyes to a certain extent.

Despite the interest from his colleagues, the New Jersey-born admitted that the execution failed to meet his expectations. “My boy Slice hooked me up with a dude that does man units in Atalanta. It didn’t turn out the way it looked,” Shaq mentioned. Yet, he openly backed his current look, mockingly declaring, “I look good. I look good on my mamma!”.

This moment serves as an extension of the several experiments he has done with hair over the years. One such instance occurred in December 2021 when the 2000 MVP wore a curly wig to hide the bandages on the top of his head. During that time, the 7ft 1″ icon initially attempted to lie about the cause of the event. Eventually, he revealed the truth while shedding light on how an exit sign had resulted in a head injury for him.

Another such situation came into the limelight when the Big Aristotle had to grow his hairline as part of losing a bet to Dwyane Wade. His pushed-back hairline revealed the true measure of his forehead on that occasion, shocking the viewers of the show. Despite the mockery from colleagues at that time, the 15x All-Star defended himself, declaring, “I look good. I’m proud to do it and I’m keeping it like this all week”.

Instances such as these put into focus the light-hearted nature of the legendary NBA giant. His gentle approach mixed with his unwillingness to forcefully command respect at all times make him one of the most entertaining off-court personalities of all time. Understandably, the fans want him to remain the same as they continue to look forward to more moments like this.