Mark Jackson Is Flabbergasted At Charles Oakley Suggesting Jalen Brunson Is A Greater Knick Than Patrick Ewing

For over two decades, the New York Knicks have craved a superstar who could get the franchise out of its playoff rut and push it back into the upper echelon of the NBA. In the 21st century, they’ve cumulatively employed just nine All-Stars. Five of these players only earned the nod once, and only Carmelo Anthony and Julius Randle were selected at least thrice. Star power has been scarce, which is ironic considering the franchise is based in New York and plays at the iconic Madison Square Garden, but their latest All-Star, guard Jalen Brunson, has the city on a string.

Since joining the Knicks in the 2022 offseason, he has led the franchise to two playoff series wins, one more than they had managed between 2000 and his arrival a couple of years ago. Brunson has shone in New York and those who root for the Knicks have already anointed him as their savior.

But some, including franchise icon Charles Oakley, are perhaps taking the praise a bit too far. During an interview with SiriusXM Radio following the Knicks’ road win in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, he said,

“[Jalen] Brunson’s the best thing since Walt Frazier. I know somebody gonna say, ‘What about Patrick [Ewing] and Carmelo [Anthony]?’ OK, they didn’t do this. I mean, you know, they got a chance to show. We need more players. Brunson’s playing without Julius, and what he’s doing man, hey, it’s incredible. Keep doing it.”

Claiming Brunson already ranked ahead of Patrick Ewing, one of the greatest Knicks players ever, was a scorching take. The franchise’s former star, Mark Jackson, recently took exception to his ex-teammate’s shocking claim. On the latest episode of The Mark Jackson Show, the host, called out Oakley, saying,

“Time out. Are you kidding me? I love you Oak, but what are we doing? Let me introduce you to the greatest, not just since [Walt] Clyde Frazier, the greatest New York Knicks basketball player of all time. That includes everybody. You include everybody that ever played in the blue and orange and you put them on the draft board, the number one pick is Patrick Ewing.”

Jackson lauded Brunson’s impeccable impact and claimed he was elated that the guard has managed to reinvigorate the Knicks supporters’ passion for the team. However, he aptly followed it up by stating that the guard’s legacy with the Knicks doesn’t yet hold a candle to Ewing’s achievements with the franchise.

This is likely just a case of Oakley’s emotions getting the best of him. Recency bias is inescapable and it’s likely if the former Knicks star really ponders about his statement, he will revoke it immediately.

Patrick Ewing is the greatest Knick of all time

Patrick Ewing spent 15 of his 17-year NBA career with the Knicks and was among the best players in the league for most of his stint with the franchise. He was a perennial All-Star who earned 11 nods during his glorious career and made it to seven All-NBA starting lineups.

Ewing leads the Knicks in almost every major statistical category. He leads the franchise record-holder for points (23,655), rebounds (10,759), blocks 2,758, and steals (1,061) [per Statmuse]. Like Jalen Brunson, a rookie Ewing joined a Knicks team that hadn’t enjoyed much playoff success in the decade prior. They had only won three playoff series in 10 years, a damning stat for a franchise of New York’s stature.

But Ewing’s arrival turned the tide for them. It may have taken until his fourth season for the Knicks to enjoy success in the postseason, but, once he did, he did not look back.

In the 1990s, the Knicks, led by Ewing, were the second-most successful franchise, making it to four Eastern Conference Finals and two NBA Finals appearances. But he could not usurp the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls and left the franchise after 15 seasons without a ring.

While Ewing could not lead the Knicks to the ultimate prize, he is undoubtedly one of the best players in franchise history with a legacy far superior to Brunson’s.