“I love watching the Hornets, I got LaMelo Ball being the MVP in the next five years”: Kevin Garnett reveals being a big fan of the youngest Ball brother and the Michael Jordan owned team 

NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett loves watching the Charlotte Hornets and is a big LaMelo Ball fan.

The Charlotte Hornets have the attention of everyone in the league, including former NBA players like Kevin Garnett, the former MVP recently confessed to the Charlotte Hornets being his favorite team to watch. The Big Ticket is in awe of LaMelo Ball’s basketball IQ and believes the ROY plays with the old-school mentality.

The youngest of the Ball family, LaMelo has the ability to be a top superstar in the league. The 20-year old has changed the fortunes of the Hornets ever since the Michael Jordan franchise drafted him. LaMelo’s playmaking skills coupled with the breath-taking athleticism of Miles Bridges have made the Hornets a playoff contender.

Hornets had themselves a night 😳 pic.twitter.com/m1uNBEOEdo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2022

The Hornets recently recorded their franchise’s highest-scoring game in a blowout 158-126 win against the Pacers. Ball and co haven’t forgotten their embarrassing play-in tournament loss against the Pacers, having the scorecard of 144-117 hanging in their practice facility.

Also read: “Grizzlies are just playing with these fools, man!”: Ja Morant caps off team-highlight with an incredible two-handed windmill dunk in win vs Wizards

In his newly launched show KG Certified, Garnett had Jamal Crawford as his first guest. The two veterans touched upon various subjects, including their favorite teams to watch and Hornets being on top of that list.

Kevin Garnett loves watching the Hornets play.

In the opening episode of KG Certified, the Big Ticket had nothing but praise for the Hornets, especially LaMelo. The former MVP and DPOY sat down with Jamal Crawford to discuss the league. Crawford stated that the Nets were his favorite team to watch, boasting Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden.

On the other hand, KG revealed how he loved watching the Hornets, and LaMelo was his favorite player.

“You know, who I love watching? The Hornets,” Garnett told Crawford. “Man, I’ve followed LaMelo through the whole YouTube half-court and all the other stuff. He’s probably one of my favorites, him and Cole Anthony. LaMelo has kind of an old-school, he moves the ball and has a high IQ. He’s got the old-school feel to him. He has a bunch of magic in him.”

KG added,

“I can’t wait for him to get some more size on that’s actually gonna take his confidence to another level. I got him being the MVP in less than five years because he’s dictating the league play, the style.”

(7:48min mark)

Three-time 6th man of the year, Crawford seconded everything that Garnett said, adding LaMelo had the fabric and pedigree to be one of the greats.

Also read: “Jimmy Butler really needed an hour to record a 37-point triple-double”: NBA Twitter explodes as the Heat star surpasses LeBron James to put up the highest-scoring triple-double in franchise history

In his second year in the league, the Hornets guard is averaging 19.4 points, 7.6 assists, and 7.3 rebounds.