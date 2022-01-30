“Jimmy Butler really needed an hour to record a 37-point triple-double”: NBA Twitter explodes as the Heat star surpasses LeBron James to put up the highest-scoring triple-double in franchise history

Jimmy Butler recorded the first-ever 35-point triple-double in franchise history as the Miami Heat lose to Toronto Raptors in the triple-overtime thriller.

The Toronto Raptors-Miami Heat bout was easily more competitive and entertaining than most fans would’ve presumed it to be. After 63 minutes of action, 12 lead changes, 6 ties, and 3 overtimes, it was the Raps managing to defeat Butler and co. 124-120.

Despite their loss, Jimmy Buckets had one of the best performances of the season. The 32-year-old managed to stuff the stat sheet putting up 37 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks on 53.8% shooting from the field.

The 6-foot-7 forward managed to surpass LeBron James’ 32-point triple-double as the highest-scoring triple-double and the only 35-point triple-double in franchise history.

Jimmy Butler in 3OT: 37 PTS

14 REB

10 AST

3 STL

2 BLK The first 35-point triple-double in Heat franchise history. pic.twitter.com/rqbqwxwJVS — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 30, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Jimmy Butler records a one-of-a-kind triple-double

As soon as Butler recorded his 37-point triple-double, NBA Twitter blew up with all sorts of reactions.

He was terrible lmao, this stat line is gonna fool everyone — Zion (@InThe6ix13) January 30, 2022

he literally didnt score in those 3 overtimes lmao he aint clutch — sebastian (@okayseb_) January 30, 2022

Jimmy Butler … pretty, pretty good. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) January 30, 2022

The jimmy butler we got rn: pic.twitter.com/rNpPwNt7A5 — Bam Slam (31-17) (@YungBansMan) January 30, 2022

Jimmy Butler is so Pat Riley. if you know you know. — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) January 30, 2022

Jimmy Butler is a top three two-way force in the NBA. — Ariel Attias (@Arielattias2) January 30, 2022

Despite the loss, Miami still holds on to their #1 position in the conference. The Heat will now go on a 6-game road trip and will get their shot at revenge against Nick Nurse’s boys on 1st February.