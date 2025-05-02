“I Make Him Better Every Day”: Craig Hodges Credits Himself For Michael Jordan’s Yearly Improvement

Michael Jordan’s legacy is often painted as the product of unmatched talent and a will to win that bordered on obsession. But even legends don’t sharpen their swords alone. Behind MJ’s rise to greatness were players who challenged him, pushed him, and matched his energy, at least in practice.

MJ played alongside some of the best players of all time, and being around them helped him sharpen his game. He was relentless in practice and treated it like championship games to prepare for big moments. It was only made possible with the help of his teammates, who stood shoulder to shoulder with him.

One of those names, often overlooked, is Craig Hodges, a former Bulls sharpshooter who recently pulled back the curtain on what it was really like to work with Jordan day after day. During a recent appearance on All the Smoke, Hodges talked about his contributions to the Bulls dynasty during his 1988-1992 tenure.

Hodges said that no matter what mood Jordan was in, once he stepped on the floor, he was all about the game. “I love that because that’s the competition that we look for. Every day, making each other better. So, I tell people, ‘Y’all see MJ getting down, that’s because I make him better every day,” he said.

As per the two-time NBA Champion, the steel sharpens steel formula worked so well for the Bulls because MJ was in control of his game. He could leverage his position in the team to get what he wanted. He was probably the only player who could openly disagree with his coach and wouldn’t get punished. But the end goal remained the same. Jordan did everything he could to help the team succeed.

Craig Hodges revealed his favorite part about playing with Michael Jordan

In the 90s, there was no team bigger than the Bulls and no name in the sport bigger than Michael Jordan. He was the NBA’s first global superstar in a true sense, and everyone around him enjoyed the perks that came with it.

When Hodges was asked about his favorite part of being Jordan’s teammate, he said, “Knowing that every time you walk into an arena, it’s going to be packed.” He compared his experience to being with the Beatles in their prime. While his teammates enjoyed the attention, MJ had to figure out ways to avoid being spotted by fans.

Hodges revealed that the team bus would drop MJ off around the corner from their hotel, and then he’d get inside a van to reach the hotel. Jordan had to resort to such tricks in order to avoid the hundreds of fans standing outside his hotel.