FACT CHECK: Did Kevin Durant Upload a List of Reasons Why He’s Single?

Credits: Mar 27, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

As a basketball player, Kevin Durant has no weaknesses. However, he’s chronically online on social media, which often invites trouble and trolling with his actions. The Phoenix Suns superstar allegedly added to his collection of bizarre posts by posting a list of reasons why he’s single on his Instagram account.

While it isn’t farfetched to believe that Durant would post something as bizarre as that, it’s a social media hoax. The claim came from a parody account called NBA Centel, a meme page mimicking NBA Central, the popular basketball news aggregator. Durant’s recent Instagram stories are about The University of Texas women’s basketball team’s win in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 round, a repost about his shoe line, and a BossMan Dlow song.

The bizarre list that Durant allegedly put up on his Instagram stories was from a viral post on X, formerly known as Twitter. A Singaporean user named Dan posted a photo of himself along with this list.

Dan’s post has 20 million views, over 650 replies, and 7,000 quote replies. The post has been mercilessly ridiculed since it appeared on X on Friday. People have posted parodies of the list and attributed the original list to other celebrities, exactly what NBA Centel did to Durant.

Kevin Durant’s Bizarre Social Media Legacy

If NBA Centel claimed it was any other player except Kevin Durant, the post would’ve immediately been dismissed as a hoax. However, the Phoenix Suns superstar’s history of bizarre social media posts and proclivity to continue his legacy fooled a few fans.

Durant’s most infamous social media goof was getting caught using a burner account in 2017 to defend himself from fans criticizing him on X. He accidentally posted a reply criticizing then-Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan and his former teammates from his account before deleting it. However, fans had already taken screenshots of Durant’s stunning mistake.

Last year, Durant joined an X Spaces titled ‘KD is not Top 5’ and argued with his detractors, defending his legacy and place in basketball history.

Durant isn’t content despite being a two-time NBA champion and a former league MVP. He has been heavily criticized for coming off as insecure on social media, but nothing has deterred him from being chronically online and picking fights with strangers.

