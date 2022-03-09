“Nothing, I didn’t see it”: Clippers head coach Ty Lue pretends that he didn’t see Kawhi Leonard make 3s during pre-game warmup against the Warriors

Kawhi Leonard was seen taking shots before the Warriors game but Ty Lue denied any possibility of a return anytime soon.

Kawhi Leonard has had somewhat of an injury-ridden career. We have witnessed how great and unfazed he can be in crunch time. It’s not a quality a lot of players possess. The Klaw became a superstar, especially after the Game 7 dagger that sent Joel Embiid and co home. And then bringing the Toronto Raptors their first-ever championship only helped his case.

However, the postseason success did not come easy with the Los Angeles Clippers. In the bubble, they were defeated by the Denver Nuggets whereas last season injuries got the best of them.

If he does return in time for the playoffs the 2x Finals MVP will rise to the occasion to instantly make the Clippers strong title contenders.

Ty Lue says there is no return schedule for Kawhi Leonard yet

Ty Lue spent a large part of his coaching career in LeBron James’ shadow. But he doesn’t seem bothered by these media narratives. After joining the Clippers, however, he’s proved himself. This season the Clippers are without their 2 best players. They’re doing a great job staying above the +500 mark.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are without a timetable for their return this season. The 2x DPOY took some shots prior to the matchup against Stephen Curry and co. He looked pretty good from the free-throw line and behind the arc,

Kawhi Leonard out on the court a couple hours before tip in SF going through a shooting routine. Playoffs five weeks away. pic.twitter.com/P871PHfR40 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 9, 2022

But when Ty Lue was asked about his potential return he pretended as if he did not see Kawhi on the court. The head coach refused to give any updates on his recovery and stated that Kawhi is not cleared for team practice yet.

Ty Lue on Kawhi Leonard shooting on the court: “Nothing. I didn’t see it.” — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) March 9, 2022

The Los Angeles Clippers are 8th in the Western Conference and without Paul George, it’s hard to say who will make it out of the play-in tournament. They have been 4-0 against Los Angeles Lakers but LeBron and AD can pull off a surprising win when it matters the most.

