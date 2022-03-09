Is LeBron James playing tonight vs the Houston Rockets? Lakers release four-time MVP’s injury report 

LeBron James is listed as questionable against the Rockets, the superstar might miss his second consecutive game after his season-high 56-point performance.

LeBron James did not play against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, with Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel stating before the game that James had “significant” soreness in his left knee following his 56-point performance against the Golden State Warriors.

James, 37, missed five games from late January to early February due to a knee injury but had not missed any games since.

As the Lakers rallied from a 14-point deficit to win 124-116, James’ performance against the Warriors was his highest-scoring game with the Lakers and tied for third-highest in his 19-year career. Any momentum gained as a result of that victory was short-lived.

Los Angeles had not won consecutive games in two months, and the loss to the Spurs dropped the Lakers’ record to 28-36, leaving them in ninth place in the Western Conference, just a game ahead of the No. 10 New Orleans Pelicans and three games ahead of the No. 11 Portland Trail Blazers.

Is LeBron James playing tonight vs Houston? Lakers release an injury

LeBron James is questionable tomorrow in Houston pic.twitter.com/tPehSWeGx7 — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) March 8, 2022

LeBron James appears to be in danger of missing two straight games after being listed as questionable for the Lakers’ game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

It’s worth noting, however, that the Lakers have listed The King as questionable for nearly every game over the last few weeks. Regardless, he was able to take the court.

Anthony Davis is still out with a foot sprain, and there is no word on when he will be able to return. However, until AD returns, LeBron will have to shoulder a large portion of the load.

There is no denying that the Lakers will require LeBron to play in every game from now on. He’s clearly playing through pain, which probably wouldn’t be the case if the Lakers were in a better position in the Western Conference.

However, they are currently ninth in the conference and clinging to a play-in spot. Every game is crucial for Los Angeles, and as long as there is no risk of a major injury, we fully expect LeBron to play.