“I might Will Smith Charles Barkley’s a*s, I don’t give a f**k”: Shaquille O’Neal threatens to slap Chuck in front of a crowd in a hilarious rap

Shaquille O’Neal might just make Charles Barkley his Chris Rock, sings of slapping his fellow Inside the NBA panelist.

Would we ever get over Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley’s banters? HELL NO. Why would anyone want to stop listening to the sports entertainment industry’s most filterless duo? They never back off or mince their words on any subject, be it basketball or any social issues.

The duo had their say on the recent world-famous incident, which was not much of a social issue but still the biggest social media hit in a long time. Will Smith, who recently won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the movie King Richard, made much bigger news by slapping comedian Chris Rock on the stage during his performance.

A former hip-hop artist who was the first rapper to win a Grammy also became the first rapper to win an Oscar in acting. But he wouldn’t be remembered for both those firsts in the future because of what he did on the biggest stage for Hollywood. He would surely be remembered for slapping a comedian for A JOKE because that would also be the first time someone slapped or cursed somebody at the Oscars.

And Chuck had his say on what he thought of that undignified act on the Dan Patrick Show. He said that Will was wrong because ‘The Round Mound of Rebounds’ himself has punched or slapped a few people in his 20s and believes it takes a bigger man to let it be. But Shaq doesn’t believe so.

Shaquille O’Neal says he might Will Smith Charles Barkley’s a*s

The Diesel made that hilarious comment or we should say a rap, at his belated birthday party in Atlanta on Wednesday. When the crowd of 250 people asked him to get in the DJ booth, he grabbed the mic and dissed out for 10 straight minutes. He obviously remembered his Inside the NBA friends and the hot topic of the week.

“Tomorrow I’m on TNT, with f***ing Kenny, with f***ing Chuck, I might Will Smith his ass I don’t give a f***,” Shaq rapped.

Shaquille O’Neal warned he may follow in Will Smith’s footsteps — and Charles Barkley would be his Chris Rock 👀 https://t.co/TDd2W0Yw0a — TMZ (@TMZ) April 1, 2022

Chuckster ended up missing the TNT with D Wade and Jamal Crawford on the seat on Thursday but Shaq did talk about The Slap with his fellow analysts and the host of the show Adam Lefkoe.

But a man’s gotta do what he’s gotta do. The big man hilariously slapped Lefkoe, not in Will Smith’s way but only a gentle tap on the cheek, leaving everyone else on the show in splits.

Maybe the show tones down without its veteran panel a tad bit, but this newer crew is also getting around Shaq’s vibe. Not saying that somebody can replace Chuck in any way, shape, or form, but it’s a good start.