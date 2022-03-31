“It got very close to happening” – The real reason why Shaquille O’Neal vs Big Show never took place in the WWE

In the recent past, Paul Wight aka Big Show revealed the real reason why he did not wrestle against Shaquille O’Neal in the arena of WWE.

Paul Wight popularly known all over the globe by his ‘Big’ ring name, Big Show owns an immense fan following. The wrestler is a popular name among the group of WWE followers. The seven feet tall weightlifter has been successful in creating fear among his counterparts with his thrashing blows. The wrestler has created such a big stature in the wrestling arena that he is counted among one of the few all-time great wrestlers around the globe.

The reason why Big Show did not wrestle against the NBA Hall-of-Fame

In the recent past, Big Show revealed the reason why he did not wrestle against the NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal in the WWE arena. During an interview with Inside The Ropes, he said:

“It got very close to happening. I think we dropped the ball a little bit on communication. Shaq’s a real busy dude, he’s got a lot going on, a lot of brands. I think the biggest thing was aligning WWE and Shaq for what WWE’s vision was of the match they wanted us to have. Around WrestleMania season it’s usually a tough time for Shaq because there’s basketball going on and a lot of things that occupy his time.”

Given that now the wrestler is with AEW, Big Show said that he looks up to an opportunity for a tussle against Shaquille O’Neal. The NBA star has been one of the favorite of the crowds and he owns a massive fan following in AEW and has been present within the WWE.

When asked about his view on how he is looking forward to the event, Big Show said that he would consider it as an opportunity. The wrestler also said that he would look forward to having some fun during the event. He also hinted to the wrestling audience about the happening of the wrestling match between the two giants as he said that he thought it is close to happening.

“I think this is an opportunity for us to have that spectacle match and have some fun with it. Honestly, I think it’s closer to happening than it’s ever been.”

‘I’m ready for it’

The ‘Big’ wrestler also said that he is ready for the match and he also expected the NBA star also looked forward to it. The wrestler also said that the last time he saw Shaquille O’Neal he was in an intense workout mode and thus he needs to work out harder in the gym.

“I’m ready for it. I’m sure Shaq is, too. I know the last time I saw him, he’s been training a lot, working out in the gym, which gives me a little bit of an identity crisis. I’m used to being the big guy and I’m like, ‘Holy crap. He’s going to have like 20 pounds on me now, I’ve got to get my as# in the gym!’”

H/T Rajah.com

