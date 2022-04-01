“What do you call a cow on the floor? Charles Barkley”: Shaq missed no chance to make fun of his co-host as the TNT Tuesday crew discussed Giannis’s dad jokes

TNT Tuesday crew discusses Giannis Antetokounmpo and his hilarious dad jokes when Shaq takes a shot at Charles Barkley

There is nothing fixed in a game of basketball. One can try and predict the outcomes of a game or situation, but can never be sure. It is that uncertainty that makes the sport so beautiful to watch and to play.

However, there is one thing that is certain. As long as Shaq is on a TNT broadcast, it can never get dull. Unlike his fellow Inside the NBA crew, Shaquille O’Neal is present on Tuesdays too, for TNT Tuesday. This time around, it was a blast, as there were discussions of Shaq in a pink suit. Later, we also got to see an image of Shaq in a pink speedo.

Also Read: “Will Smith was 100% wrong”: NBA legend Charles Barkley reacts to the Oscars controversy sharing his regretful personal experiences

Later on, Candace Parker took on the Big Diesel in 2K, and gave him a beating there, causing him to leave the set. However, before that, O’Neal took shots at his Inside the NBA co-host. Charles Barkley.

Shaq rides on Giannis’s dad joke, takes a dig at Charles Barkley

Giannis Antetokounmpo is probably one of the most fun people in the NBA. Despite all his accomplishments at a young age, Giannis is very humble and down to earth. This season, he started a new thing where he goes to post-game conferences and delivers dad jokes. On Tuesday, after beating the Sixers, Giannis made another such joke.

The TNT Tuesday crew saw the same, and Dwyane Wade was repeating the joke for Adam Lefkoe. As soon as Wade said the question, Shaq jumped in, and called Charles Barkley the cow lying on the floor.

.@DwyaneWade: “What do you call a cow on the floor?”@SHAQ: “Charles Barkley” The dad jokes were flowing in Studio J 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/JvcnKx3UaQ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 31, 2022

Also Read: “Giannis Antetokounmpo is a 7-foot Russell Westbrook”: Shaquille O’Neal highlights the difference-maker between the Greek Freak and The Process

Having played against each other in the NBA, and then been co-hosts for around a decade, Shaq and Chuck are quite fond of each other but never miss a chance to make a joke at the other’s expense. Their chemistry is what makes Inside the NBA a fun watch.