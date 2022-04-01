“Will Smith was 100% wrong”: NBA legend Charles Barkley reacts to the Oscars controversy sharing his regretful personal experiences

NBA legend Charles Barkley reacts to the infamous Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars controversy, citing his own experiences.

The 94th annual Academy Awards was supposed to be a night to celebrate Cinema, but an incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock shocked the world. Never had we witnessed something like this on national television at one of the most respected award shows.

The unfortunate event involved Smith walking up to Rock and slapping him for making fun of his wife, who suffers from alopecia. Though it’s been more than four days since the incident, it continues to make headlines, with new developments taking place every day.

Recently, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley addressed the matter while appearing on the Dan Patrick Show. Though the former MVP didn’t say much on the subject, Barkley’s one statement was enough to know his stance on the matter.

The TNT analyst condemned the incident, calling Smith 100% wrong. Chuck would narrate some of the fights he had back in the day and how he regrets them.

Charles Barkley condemns Will Smith’s actions at the Oscars.

It was a dark day for world cinema, courtesy of Smith and Rock. There have been polarizing views on the incident, with many condemning Smith for getting physical. People from various walks of life have expressed their displeasure on the entire issue, with NBA star Charles Barkley being the latest.

“I love Chris Rock. I love Will Smith. Will was 100% wrong let’s just leave it right there,” said Barkley.

When asked about the controversies he faced during his days in the NBA and how he addressed them, The Chuckster said the following.

“I think I’ve been arrested four or five times for punching people, and I was wrong. It was an overreaction part of our job is to get heckled and people say stupid stuff to you, but at the time, I was 25-26, and I was an idiot for overreacting.”

“Unless they get personal, you turn another cheek,” concluded the Phoenix Suns legend.

Well, it’s clear that Barkley doesn’t endorse any of Smith’s actions, having been in similar situations the NBA veteran believes in being the bigger man and not reacting.

The Academy recently put out a statement saying they were investigating the matter.