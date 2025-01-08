“I Need to Shut Up”: Josh Hart Takes Note of Fan Urging Knicks Players to Stop Chirping With Referees

Jan 6, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts to a call in the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks seem to have hit a rough patch after they played against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Knicks, who were on a nine-game win streak going into the contest in Oklahoma, have lost three in a row since. Understandably, the fans are getting a little angsty. Josh Hart has replied to one of their comments about the need for the players to control their emotions.

“One thing I have noticed that the players need to do a better job of: controlling their feelings and stop arguing with the refs. Play the game and stop chirping. Let the coach chirp for you,” read the post by a Knicks fan page account on X.

Hart acknowledged and gave due respect to their observation in his response.

“This is a fact. I need to shut up. Will be better,” he wrote.

This is a fact. I need to shut up. Will be better https://t.co/6nkwaKYPaO — Josh Hart (@joshhart) January 8, 2025

The post was hinting at the problems that follow when players argue with the refs about a call. Not only does it put the player at the risk of picking up a technical foul, but also causes disruptions on the floor. It invariably leads to an easy bucket for the opponents.

Following the loss against the Thunder, Hart had pointed out the ridiculous reason for the refs slapping a tech on him. The shooting guard, who has picked up five technical fouls this season, surely needs to try and avoid such situations.

As a team, the Knicks have just nine technical fouls for the season. So that doesn’t seem a major problem as of now.

However, the easy buckets they give up when they argue with refs is a problem. This has been one of the more concerning points right through their 3-game skid.

The Knicks will now have to focus on not letting ref whistles derail their games. They next play Toronto Raptors at home on Wednesday.