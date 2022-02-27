Basketball

“I never imagined that”: Trae Young amazes himself after surpassing Michael Jordan for the 9th-most 40+ points, 10+ assists games in NBA history

“I never imagined that”: Trae Young amazes himself after surpassing Michael Jordan for the 9th-most 40+ points, 10+ assists games in NBA history
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"1988 Michael Jordan averaged 45 points in the Playoffs without even attempting a three!": The Bulls' GOAT put up insane numbers en route to securing MVP, DPOY, and the scoring title
Next Article
"It's better to move the hierarchy a bit all the time": Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi welcomes Andretti's entry into F1 suggesting that it would 'spice things up'
NBA Latest Post
“My respect level for Adam Silver is at a whole new level”: Kyrie Irving sings the NBA Commissioner's praise for standing up to the New York COVID-19 vaccine mandate
“My respect level for Adam Silver is at a whole new level”: Kyrie Irving sings the NBA Commissioner’s praise for standing up to the New York COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Kyrie Irving is grateful to Adam Silver for standing up to the New York City…