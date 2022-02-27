“I never imagined that”: Trae Young amazes himself after surpassing Michael Jordan for the 9th-most 40+ points, 10+ assists games in NBA history

Trae Young puts up 41 points and 11 assists leading the Atlanta Hawks to defeat the Toronto Raptors 127-100 at the State Farm Arena.

After a subpar performance against the Chicago Bulls, Trae Young entered the Toronto Raptors matchup with all guns blazing. Playing a total of 37:28 minutes, the 2-time All-Star erupted for 41 points, 11 assists, and 4 rebounds.

With his outstanding performance, Young becomes only the second player in NBA history to record at least 10 games of 40+ points and 10+ assists before turning 24-years-old. The 23-year-old also surpassed Michael Jordan for the 9th most such games in NBA history. And is only 3 such performances away from tying Damian Lillard for the 3rd most ever.

Trae Young has surpassed Michael Jordan for the ninth-most games (10) with 40+ points and 10+ assists, in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/BiFhSHJJA0 — Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) February 27, 2022

Upon his record-breaking performance, Young was humbled and said:

“I never imagined that,” Young said before adding “If we don’t win none of this stuff matters, especially to me.”

Trae Young had his 22nd 40+ point game in his career. Only Jordan and LeBron had more at 23 or younger, per @ESPNStatsInfo. There were many who thought scoring might be a challenge for him. I asked Trae why he feels like scoring has been something he’s excelled at since Day 1. pic.twitter.com/n6FcVRfwJI — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) February 27, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Trae Young puts up an outstanding 40-point double-double

Shooting the ball at 70.8%, Ice Trae also joined the elite company of LeBron James, James Harden, and Stephen Curry as the only players with a 40p/10a game on 70% shooting since 2010.

As soon as the stats went viral on social media, NBA Twitter erupted with compliments for the shifty guard.

Hawks won and Trae Young dropped 41 so I can spread the agenda pic.twitter.com/eic3WHsuGY — Ahmed/NFT this Lakers season (@big_business_) February 27, 2022

They told me Fred VanVleet is gonna lock up Trae Young 🤣🤣🤣 — Atlanta Hawks Fan (@atlhawkstime11) February 27, 2022

Trae Young slander from Hawks fans is hilarious to me that is undoubtedly the most remedial thing that could ever come out of your mouth. Maybe only behind Acuña slander. You just want reactions at that point — SportsTalkATL Jake (@cantguardjake) February 27, 2022

Trae young did what a star does. Have a bad game and bounce back. He took the shots. Put the team on his back and did what he had to do. — Brice Lewis FOX 56 (@bricey_2k) February 27, 2022

With a 29-31 record, the Hawks are now merely 2.5 games behind the 8th seeded Brooklyn Nets. Young, who has been averaging 27.8/3.9/9.3 this season, needs to carry the team on his back, grab wins in order to lead them to a 2nd consecutive playoffs appearance.