Basketball

“The mid-range game of DeMar DeRozan is made for Playoffs!”: JJ Redick breaks down the skillset of Bulls MVP, calls it the best weapon to win it all

"The mid-range game of DeMar DeRozan is made for Playoffs!": JJ Redick breaks down the skillset of Bulls MVP, calls it the best weapon to win it all
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Another Air Jordan 1, another meaningful colorway": Nike and Jordan Brand release one of the better Non-OG colorways in recent times, paying homage to Michael Jordan's time in North Carolina
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"The mid-range game of DeMar DeRozan is made for Playoffs!": JJ Redick breaks down the skillset of Bulls MVP, calls it the best weapon to win it all
“The mid-range game of DeMar DeRozan is made for Playoffs!”: JJ Redick breaks down the skillset of Bulls MVP, calls it the best weapon to win it all

DeMar DeRozan’s mid-range abilities give Chicago Bulls a much higher chance to make a deep…