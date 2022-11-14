“I Only Argue With Kobe Bryant and LeBron James!”: When Paul Pierce Belittled Amar’e Stoudemire in a Match Against the Knicks

Apr 15, 2014; Brooklyn, NY, USA; New York Knicks forward Amar’e Stoudemire (1) drives against Brooklyn Nets forward Paul Pierce (34) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Pierce is one of the greatest players in NBA history. The Celtics star was so good, that he was dubbed with the nickname ‘The Truth’ by the great Shaquille O’Neal.

A cool nickname to say the least, but one he has struggled to live up to. Especially in recent times, where he has appeared on several panels with some frankly horrible takes on basketball.

However, he certainly didn’t hold back on the truth when he was on the court. Especially when Amar’e Stoudemire tried to put him off his game.

Paul Pierce didn’t hold back on Amar’e Stoudemire, reminding him that he only trash-talks the likes of Kobe Bryant and LeBron James

The Truth can be tough to hear, and so are some of the things Paul Pierce has to say. The man had some incredibly hot takes, but there were times when he was spot on.

Just ask Wilson Chandler, who recently recalled a time when Pierce roasted Stoudemire. Chandler relayed the story to Eric Devendorf in an interview. He explained how Pierce was getting ready to take a free throw during a game between the Celtics and Knicks when Amar’e tried putting him off his game with some light-hearted trash talk. Only for the Truth to lay down the cold hard facts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hoops Hall (@hoopshall)

Pierce made it clear to Stoudemire that he wasn’t at his level. Going so far as to state that he only trash-talks certain kinds of players, like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

Safe to say that was the last time Amar’e tried piping up to the Truth. It certainly must have been a shock to hear.

Pierce once claimed he has a better career than Heat legend Dwayne Wade

Pierce can be pretty straightforward with his responses, but there are times when his statements have raised an eyebrow or two. Case in point when he loudly and proudly stated that he had a better career than Dwayne Wade. A take that pretty much the entire basketball community did not agree with.

Paul Pierce has no doubt who had the better career between him and Dwyane Wade 😮 ➡️ https://t.co/esZw8Zgufu pic.twitter.com/Yl5N0excQ2 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 6, 2019

There is the cold hard truth and then there is the questionable truth. Pierce may have got it right with Stoudemire, but he got it wrong with most of his other “truths“.

